VIDEO: $2 billion Powerball winner buys another multi-million dollar California property

Lottery winner living large!

By Kate Northrop

ALTADENA, Calif. — Having recently become the new owner of a $25.5 million Hollywood Hills mansion, the winner of the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot has added another luxurious California property to his list of assets.

Edwin Castro is now the proud owner of a Japanese-inspired mansion in his hometown of Altadena, California less than a month after he bought a $25.5 million mansion tucked away in Hollywood Hills.

The latest property is just a short drive away from the Mobil gas station where he bought his life-changing Powerball lottery ticket worth over $2 billion.

Sitting on a lot of 0.68 acres, the midcentury ranch-style house boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a somewhat minimalist design throughout that paves the way for vibrant décor and personal touches.

Built in 1953, the original home was demolished by the previous owners, a French-born artist and her husband, who reportedly liked the semi-private location but not the architecture of the house itself. They rebuilt a larger home on the property that is reminiscent of a blended Japanese-Palm Springs style.

The single-story home lies partially hidden behind olive trees and other native foliage and is complemented by a courtyard fitted with a small pond and a saltwater swimming pool.

Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, pristine white walls, and high ceilings are prominent characteristics throughout every room. Other notable features of the home include a large living room, Thermador appliances, garden views, a house-wide water filtration system, a Tesla charging station, an art studio, and a soundproof movie theater.

Castro will have no problem entertaining guests at this second home thanks to the off-street parking spaces for over a dozen vehicles, if the detached two-car garage and separate covered carport were not enough.

While Castro's new Altadena residence may not be nestled in a neighborhood as ritzy and celebrity-ridden as the one $25.5 million Hollywood Hills mansion is located in, the second home will provide him with access to Altadena's relaxed vibe away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Castro will be a short drive away from multiple shopping and dining destinations of Old Town Pasadena, the Rose Bowl, Huntington Library, and desirable hiking trails.

Plus, if Castro, for some reason, ever gets tired of managing his seemingly infinite wealth, he can sit back and enjoy the unobstructed views of the San Gabriel Mountains bordering his home.

VIDEO: Winner of $2 billion Powerball lottery jackpot buys another house

<video src="UBak8ht0jMw" type='video/mp4; codecs="avc1.42E01E, mp4a.40.2"' style="width:420px;height:236px;max-width:100%;max-height:calc(92vw*236/420);" poster="https://img.youtube.com/vi/UBak8ht0jMw/hqdefault.jpg" controls><img src="https://img.youtube.com/vi/UBak8ht0jMw/hqdefault.jpg" border="0" alt="UBak8ht0jMw" class="video" width="420" height="236" /></video>

Thanks to Win$500Quick for the tip.