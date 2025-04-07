Michigan $80M Powerball jackpot winners encourage personal healing with non-profit horse ranch

Apr 7, 2025, 6:58 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Lottery millionaires use personal passion to give back to community

Includes video report

By Kate Northrop

SUTTONS BAY, Mich. — Since winning an $80 million Powerball jackpot in 2019, a loving Michigan couple have used it as an opportunity to channel a long-lost passion and start a non-profit ranch that benefits others in need.

Five years after hitting an $80 million Powerball jackpot, two Michigan grandparents are doing well for themselves, their family, and others in their community through their non-profit ranch.

In 2019, Phillip and Dawn Chippewa won an $80 million Powerball jackpot, a life-changing sum of money that would allow them to bring their family closer and pursue a passion they previously had to quit.

They have since opened Serenity Ranch, a safe haven for people dealing with personal struggles by taking solace in the company of gentle horses and other friendly animals.

"Serenity Ranch represents how our lives have come full circle," Dawn Chippewa told the Michigan Lottery. "When we got married, I had horses and as our family grew, I had to give them up because it just became too much to maintain."

Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli sat with the pair inside the horse arena on their 25-acre ranch, where she heard from the lottery winners how meaningful this ranch was to themselves and others.

"When Dawn got rid of the horses years ago, I promised her that I would get her horses again someday," Phillip Chippewa said. "When I made that promise I had no idea how I would ever make it happen, but I knew how important it was to her."

They were constantly on the go, trying to "make ends meet," Dawn said.

On Sept. 21, 2019, Phillip made a decision that would put that promise in motion. He entered the Barrels and Barrels Party Store on South West Bay Shore Drive in Suttons Bay and purchased a few Powerball tickets for that evening's drawing.

"Any time I would see the jackpot getting up there, I would buy a few tickets and hope for the best," Phillip said. "I stopped at Barrels and Barrels the day of the Powerball drawing and almost walked out without buying the tickets, but at the last minute, I decided to get four plays."

One of the plays matched all winning numbers that night: 1, 9, 22, 36, and 68, with red Powerball number 22.

"After I bought the tickets, I had put them away in my truck," Phillip continued. "I ran out to take a look at them, and I didn't have to look past the first line to see I was the winner. My son pulled the numbers up on his phone and read them out loud while Dawn and I looked at the ticket together. By the time he was done, we both had tears in our eyes."

"Since we won the jackpot, our lives have transformed in some amazing ways," Dawn added. "As odd as it may seem, at first, it was very overwhelming to know that we'd never have to worry about money again. We put a team together to help manage our finances and as we talked about what we wanted to do with our new wealth we both were committed to giving back to the community and that's when Serenity Ranch was born."

It was a perfect connection that allowed Dawn to enjoy her love of caring for horses and simultaneously encourage those suffering from trauma to seek self-empowerment through the nurturing qualities of horses.

"Being able to provide the community with a place they can come and heal has been life-changing for us," Dawn said. "We run the operation entirely on donations and the work of our volunteers. When we won the Powerball jackpot, I knew that I wanted to stay active and involved in Suttons Bay, and Serenity has given me that opportunity. I put in more hours here than I ever did when I was working, but this is truly a labor of love for me."

In addition to running the ranch, the Chippewa couple focused on helping their immediate family. They bought homes for all their children and have begun building a large home to accommodate their seven children and 21 grandchildren to visit, share family meals, and spend time together. Rather than traveling and individually meeting each of their children, it means everyone can gather in one place.

Phillip and Dawn renewed their marriage vows on a hill in the ranch and held their reception inside the horse arena — a perfect space for wedding celebrations.

However, Phillip is hoping to celebrate more big wins with Dawn in the future, having not given up on playing the lottery despite already hitting the jackpot.

"I want to go down in history books," he said with a smile.

VIDEO: Watch the interview

<video src="Video" type='video/mp4; codecs="avc1.42E01E, mp4a.40.2"' style="width:420px;height:236px;max-width:100%;max-height:calc(92vw*236/420);" poster="https://1a-1791.com/video/fww1/b3/s8/1/v/b/5/z/vb5zy.qR4e-small-Michigan-80M-Powerball-jack.jpg" controls><img src="https://1a-1791.com/video/fww1/b3/s8/1/v/b/5/z/vb5zy.qR4e-small-Michigan-80M-Powerball-jack.jpg" border="0" alt="Video" class="video" width="420" height="236" data-url="https://rumble.com/embed/v6pktxz/?pub=rz58l" /></video>

Watch on Rumble