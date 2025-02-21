Oregon Lottery reveals $328.5 million Powerball jackpot winner

Feb 21, 2025, 1:08 pm (6 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Lottery winner pledges to share fortune with nonprofits

By Kate Northrop

The Oregon Lottery announced that the winner of the first Powerball jackpot of 2025 has been awarded his $328.5 million prize.

After a claimant for the $328.5 million Powerball jackpot came forward with the winning ticket one week after the drawing occurred, the Oregon Lottery has confirmed the identity of the winner.

79-year-old Abbas Shafii of Beaverton lays claim to the first Powerball jackpot of the year after matching all five white ball numbers plus the Powerball number in the Jan. 18, 2025 drawing.

The day before the drawing, Shafii purchased the winning ticket at Fred Meyer on Southwest Walker Road in Beaverton, which held the winning numbers 14, 31, 35, 64, and 69, with red Powerball number 23.

The winner declined to be available to the media but offered a brief statement to the Lottery to be passed on in their press release.

"I am overjoyed to have won the Powerball and plan to use my prize to travel, invest and share my good fortune with non-profit organizations that are close to my heart," Shafii said in the statement.

He chose to claim the jackpot as a one-time lump sum of $146.4 million rather than receive $328.5 million in 30 payments over 29 years. According to USA Mega's Jackpot Analysis tool, he will receive $77.78 million after all federal and state taxes are deducted.

For selling the winning ticket, the Fred Meyer in Beaverton earned a $100,000 bonus from the Lottery. The retailer will donate $50,000 to the Oregon Food Bank as part of its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact strategy, the store announced.

Approximately a third of Powerball ticket sales are returned to state beneficiaries to support economic development, education, veteran services, state parks, and more, the Lottery said in a press release.

The next Powerball annuity jackpot estimate for the drawing on Saturday, Feb. 22 currently stands at $215 million.

Powerball is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

