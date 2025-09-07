$1.8 billion Powerball jackpot to be split by two tickets sold in Missouri and Texas

Sep 7, 2025, 7:19 am (7 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Lump-sum cash option worth $820.6 million

By Todd Northrop

In a historic run of drawings that produced the second-largest lottery jackpot in world history, two Powerball tickets sold in Missouri and Texas will split a grand prize worth nearly $2 billion.

Last night, after 41 consecutive drawings without a winner, the multi-state Powerball lottery game finally produced a winner on the 42nd try, resulting in a two tickets sharing a jackpot worth $1.7874 billion in 30 payments over 29 years, or $820.6 million in cash all at once.

The jackpot run-up was not only historic for its size, but for the number of drawings it took to produce a winner. At 41 rollovers, there has never been a longer string of consecutive Powerball drawings without a winner. The previous record was 40 rollovers, which occurred three times in the past.

After all the proceeds from ticket sales were counted, the final tally landed Saturday's jackpot ranked as the second-largest ever in world history, and the 4th-largest cash value of any jackpot in history. (The full top-25 list of annuity and cash values can be found below.)

It is the 32nd time the Powerball jackpot has been won in Missouri, trailing Indiana's 39 for most wins by a state. It is the 3rd time Texas sold the Powerball jackpot.

The Texas winning ticket was sold at Big's 103 gas station in Fredericksburg, a rural city in central Texas, 75 miles west of Austin.

The Missouri Lottery has not yet revealed the location of the winning ticket in the state. In a release, the Lottery stated, "The selling location of Missouri's jackpot-winning ticket will be announced within 72 hours of the drawing, in accordance with Missouri Lottery procedure."

One of the best things about winning the lottery in Texas is that there is no state tax on lottery prizes, with only federal taxes to pay. The Missouri winner will take home a bit less, as they will pay a state tax of 4.7% on top of the federal taxes due.

Both states allow big lottery winners to remain anonymous, so we will likely never learn the identities of the winners. Lottery Post maintains a state-by-state guide to anonymity laws across the USA and some other nations.

For such a large prize, winners are encouraged to build a solid financial and legal team before claiming the prize. Hopefully they follow Lottery Post's guide for lottery winners for this advice and lots of other helpful tips for big lottery winners.

The Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, September 6, 2025, were 11, 23, 44, 61, and 62, with Powerball number 17. The Power Play number was 2.

The Saturday Double Play drawing results were 21, 29, 34, 41, and 65, with Powerball number 17. Double Play is a game option currently available in 22 states plus Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands that lets you play your numbers in a second drawing for an extra $1 per play, with a chance to win up to $10 million in cash. See How to Play Powerball at USA Mega for more information about Double Play.

Aside from the two big winners, there were hundreds of other significant winners in the drawing.

20 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize: 2 from California, 1 from Colorado, 1 from Florida, 2 from Illinois, 2 from Kansas, 1 from Massachusetts, 1 from Michigan, 1 from New Jersey, 2 from New York, 2 from Ohio, 1 from Oregon, 3 from Texas, and 1 from West Virginia. (The California winners each will claim a prize of $1,564,348, due to the state's pari-mutuel payout formula.)

Out of all the second-prize tickets, only two tickets sold in Kansas and Texas were purchased with the Power Play option, doubling their prizes to $2 million.

When a Powerball ticket is purchased with the Power Play option for an extra $1 per ticket, a second-prize win is doubled and any other non-jackpot prize is multiplied by the Power Play number drawn that evening. A complete list of prizes available for matching various numbers can be found on the Powerball Drawing Detail page at USA Mega, as well as on the Powerball Prize Payouts and the Powerball Double Play Prize Payouts pages at Lottery Post.

The official drawing videos can also be found on the Powerball Drawing Detail page at USA Mega.

The Power Play option is not available in California, because the fixed nature of the prize increase offered with the Power Play is not compatible with California's pari-mutuel payouts.

Also, a total of 322 tickets matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball to win a $50,000 prize. Of those tickets, 90 were purchased with the Power Play option, increasing the prize to $100,000, and 33 were sold in California, where the prize awarded this drawing is $24,271.

The next Powerball drawing will take place Monday night at 10:59 pm Eastern Time with the jackpot amount reset to its starting point of $20 million.

Powerball is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

Powerball lottery results are published within minutes of the drawing at USA Mega (www.usamega.com). The USA Mega Web site provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States's two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.

Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time

Saturday's Powerball jackpot won by two tickets sold in Missouri and Texas is the 2nd-largest lottery jackpot in world history.

Powerball: $2.0401 billion, Nov. 7, 2022 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Powerball: $1.7874 billion, Sep. 6, 2025 (41 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Missouri, Texas Powerball: $1.7649 billion, Oct. 11, 2023 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Mega Millions: $1.602 billion, Aug. 8, 2023 (31 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Florida Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina Mega Millions: $1.348 billion, Jan. 13, 2023 (25 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maine Mega Millions: $1.337 billion, Jul. 29, 2022 (29 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Illinois Powerball: $1.3259 billion, Apr. 6, 2024 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Oregon Mega Millions: $1.269 billion, Dec. 27, 2024 (30 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Mega Millions: $1.128 billion, Mar. 26, 2024 (30 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - New Jersey Powerball: $1.0798 billion, Jul. 19, 2023 (38 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Mega Millions: $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan Powerball: $842.4 million, Jan. 1, 2024 (34 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan Mega Millions: $800 million, Sep. 10, 2024 (27 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Texas Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts Powerball: $754.6 million, Feb. 6, 2023 (33 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Washington Powerball: $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maryland Powerball: $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Mega Millions: $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia Powerball: $632.6 million, Jan 5, 2022 (39 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California, Wisconsin Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida

For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

Powerball: 15

Mega Millions: 10

Top 25 cash value jackpots

The Saturday Powerball jackpot ranked as the fourth-largest cash value in history.

Powerball: $997.6 million cash, Nov. 7, 2022 ($2.0401 billion annuity) - California Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina Powerball: $820.6 million cash, Sep. 6, 2025 ($1.7874 billion annuity) - Missouri, Texas Mega Millions: $794.2 million cash, Aug. 8, 2023 ($1.602 billion annuity) - Florida Mega Millions: $780.5 million cash, Jul. 29, 2022 ($1.337 billion annuity) - Illinois Mega Millions: $776.6 million cash, Jan. 22, 2021 ($1.05 billion annuity) - Michigan Powerball: $774.1 million cash, Oct. 11, 2023 ($1.7649 billion annuity) - California Mega Millions: $723.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2023 ($1.348 billion annuity) - Maine Powerball: $621 million cash, Apr. 6, 2024 ($1.3259 billion annuity) - Oregon Mega Millions: $571.9 million cash, Dec. 27, 2024 ($1.269 billion annuity) - California Powerball: $558.1 million cash, Jul. 19, 2023 ($1.0798 billion annuity) - California Powerball: $546.8 million cash, Jan. 20, 2021 ($731.1 million annuity) - Maryland Mega Millions: $536.6 million cash, Mar. 26, 2024 ($1.128 billion annuity) - New Jersey Powerball: $496 million cash, Oct. 4, 2021 ($699.8 million annuity) - California Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts Powerball: $477 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Powerball: $450.2 million cash, Jan. 5, 2022 ($632.6 million annuity) - California, Wisconsin Powerball: $425.2 million cash, Jan. 1, 2024 ($842.4 million annuity) - Michigan Powerball: $407.2 million cash, Feb. 6, 2023 ($754.6 million annuity) - Washington Mega Millions: $404.2 million cash, Sep. 10, 2024 ($800 million annuity) - Texas Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

