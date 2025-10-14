Texas trust claims second half $1.8 billion Powerball lottery jackpot

Oct 14, 2025, 9:08 am (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

Winner is from a family looking to serve their community while enjoying privacy

By Kate Northrop

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas trust has stepped forward to claim the second half of the historic $1.787 billion Powerball lottery jackpot, just a couple weeks after the Missouri winner had claimed their share.

On Monday, the Texas Lottery announced that a trust has claimed their share of the $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot and plans on using their lottery winnings to serve their community.

The winner has filed their claim under Seven Bridges Revocable Trust, which is based in Fredericksburg, Texas. It was the second-largest jackpot ever won in U.S. lottery history, behind the $2 billion Powerball jackpot won by California native Edwin Castro.

The Texas trust chose to receive their half as a $410,324,470.28 cash value of the prize, the biggest prize ever paid out to a Texas lottery player.

One of the best things about winning the lottery in Texas is that there is no state tax on lottery prizes, with only federal taxes to pay. According to USA Mega, the Texas winner would have walked away with around $258.5 million after federal taxes.

The Missouri winner took home a bit less, since he paid a state tax of 4.7% on top of the federal taxes due.

A trust representative told the Lottery that the winning ticketholder would normally select random numbers to play in the drawings, but this time was different.

The numbers they played for the Sept. 6 Powerball drawing were ones that were meaningful to them, but when they purchased their ticket, they realized that one of the numbers in their line was different than the one they wanted to pick.

The winner was on the way to church the morning after the draw when they realized it was the best mistake that could have ever happened to them. Their ticket had matched all five white ball numbers plus the red Powerball number to lay claim to half the $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot. They pulled over to check their ticket a few more times, placed it in the glovebox, and then headed inside.

Those winning numbers were 11, 23, 44, 61, and 62, with Powerball number 17. Their winning ticket was purchased at Big's 103 on U.S. Highway 290, and for selling it, the retailer received a $250,000 bonus from the Lottery.

A representative of the trust provided a statement to the Lottery from the winner, who publicizes themselves as a Texan looking to serve their community while enjoying peace and privacy together with their family.

"We are Texas true to the state and its values," the winner's statement reads. "We believe in family, in faith, and in the blessings that come through both. This is a moment of gratitude for us, a blessing we plan to enjoy and share with those who are special to us and who serve our community. We ask for privacy as we look forward to enjoying our lives together as a family. God bless Texas."

This is the third time someone in Texas won a Powerball jackpot since the state began offering the game in 2010. The last time Powerball had a winner in Texas was in 2015, when one player from Austin split a $564.1 million prize with two other winners.

"We're excited to celebrate this milestone with the claimant of the largest jackpot prize in Texas Lottery history," Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation Executive Director Courtney Arbour said in a press release. "This record-setting prize shows that any Texas Lottery ticket could be the next big winner, all while helping to generate vital funding for public education and veterans' services right here in Texas."

The next Powerball annuity jackpot estimate for the drawing on Monday, Oct. 13 currently stands at $258 million.

Powerball is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

