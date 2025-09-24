Missouri lottery winner of $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot comes forward: "I'm a homebody"

Sep 24, 2025, 8:41 am (3 comments)SharePostCopy Link

The sleepless nights were the best kind of problem to have

By Kate Northrop

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri lottery winner splitting the historic $1.787 billion Powerball jackpot has come forward to claim his share of the prize just over two weeks after the drawing took place.

The Missouri winner of the $1.787 billion Powerball lottery jackpot says he's just a "homebody" who enjoys relaxing at home, and now, the absurd amount of newfound wealth is going to help him do just that.

On Monday, the Missouri Lottery announced that they officially paid out the largest prize ever won in the state, a mouthwatering $893.5 million share of the $1.787 billion Powerball jackpot.

"It was a record setting night for the Missouri Lottery, with the $893.5 million prize ranking as the highest jackpot prize won in Missouri to date," Lottery Executive Director Lester Elder said after the jackpot was won. "It exceeds the previous record of $293.7 million from a Powerball drawing held in November 2012."

Since Missouri state law allows all lottery winners to remain anonymous when claiming prizes, we might never find out the name of that one, lucky Missouri player who has been catapulted into the world of eyewatering wealth and fortune. However, he did describe himself as a "homebody" who prefers the comfort of his wife's company at home.

"I'm like a homebody," the jackpot winner said in a press release. "The perfect day is sitting at home doing what I do — relaxing."

His mind drifted back to his wife while speaking with Lottery officials. "She's going to drag me out of town now," he laughed with them.

At least for now, he didn't mention any luxury purchases, huge plans for extravagant getaways, or big investments. Instead, he's happy to take it easy, put his feet up, and reduce his wife's workload so they can enjoy their time together even more.

"I'm going to just do me for a year," the winner said to the Lottery.

He did note there was some difficulty processing the whiplash of the win. It helped to focus on mundane tasks while his mind caught up to speed with the lifechanging realization.

"I'm a millionaire, a multi-millionaire, and I'm doing laundry last night..." he mused.

It also led to some sleepless nights between the time he found out his ticket was a winner and when he made the trip to Lottery headquarters in Jefferson City to make the claim, but it wasn't too bad in retrospect.

"It's the best problem I've ever had," he explained.

Since the jackpot is split between two winning tickets, the other purchased in Texas, the Missouri ticketholder had the option of claiming his $893.5 million share either as one-time lump-sum payment of $410.3 million or the full amount as 30 annual payments over 29 years. The winner chose to receive the prize as a lump-sum.

The anonymous winner purchased his winning ticket at QuikTrip on Lusher Road in St. Louis for the Sept. 6 Powerball drawing. He matched all five white ball numbers plus the red Powerball numbers to beat the odds of 1 in 292 million, which were 11, 23, 44, 61, and 62, with Powerball number 17.

The next Powerball annuity jackpot estimate for the drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 24 currently stands at $127 million.

Powerball is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

