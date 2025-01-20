One Oregon lottery ticket wins first Powerball jackpot of the year worth $328.5 million

Jan 20, 2025, 2:22 pm (8 comments)SharePostCopy Link

First Powerball jackpot of 2025 goes to one lucky winner in Oregon

By Kate Northrop

BEAVERTON, Oreg. — One Oregon lottery player became the first Powerball jackpot winner of the year, laying sole claim to a multi-million-dollar prize worth a hefty $328.5 million Saturday night.

The multi-state Powerball lottery game produced its first winner of 2025 from Oregon on Saturday, Jan. 18, which resulted in a single ticket worth $328.5 million in 30 payments over 29 years or $146.4 million in cash all at once.

Oregon Lottery officials said the winning ticket was purchased at a retailer in Beaverton in the 97006 zip code — an area just 15 minutes west of Portland. The ticket matched all five white balls drawn — 14, 31, 35, 64, and 69 — along with the red Powerball number 23 to win the jackpot.

Due to "security protocols," the Oregon Lottery will typically not reveal the location of the retailer where the winning ticket was sold, and it will not be announced until a winner has come forward.

Whoever is holding the lucky ticket for Saturday night's drawing has one year from the draw date to come forward to submit a claim. However, the Lottery advises, the verification process will "take time."

"Once a claimant comes forward, it will take time before a winner can be identified due to security and payment processes," the Lottery said in a statement.

Because Oregon does not allow winners to claim anonymously, we will eventually find out who the big winner is. Hopefully they follow Lottery Post's guide for lottery winners and get a good plan together before claiming the prize.

The Oregon winner will also have a bit of taxes due on their prize, with both federal and state taxes due on the windfall. Oregon's 9.9% state income tax makes the tax bill higher than most other states, resulting in either $175.7 million over 29 years or $77.8 million in cash.

The complete tax breakdown can be found at USA Mega's Jackpot Analysis page, which provides state-by-state calculations of federal and state taxes due on each lottery jackpot, even adjusting for various tax filing statuses.

Approximately a third of ticket sales from the game will be returned to state beneficiaries to support economic development, education, veteran services, state parks, and more, the Lottery said in a press release.

The Saturday Double Play drawing results were 7, 34, 40, 48, and 57, with Powerball number 17. Double Play is a game option currently available in 18 states that lets you play your numbers in a second drawing for an extra $1 per play, with a chance to win up to $10 million in cash. See How to Play Powerball at USA Mega for more information about Double Play. Double Play is not currently available in Oregon.

Last April, one ticket worth $1.3 billion, the fourth-largest lottery prize in the game's history, was claimed jointly by three winners represented by 46-year-old Cheng "Charlie" Saephan. It was the biggest prize ever awarded in Oregon.

The Oregon Lottery recommends signing the back of your ticket to ensure you can claim your prize, and that jackpot winners should consult with a trusted financial planner or similar professional to develop a plan for the winnings.

You can view Lottery Post's video on what signing the back of the ticket legally entails and how it affects your prize claims.

Aside from the Oregon winner, there were dozens of other significant winners in the drawing. One ticket from Michigan matched all white ball numbers to win a $1 million prize, which was doubled to $2 million since it held the Power Play option.

A total of 17 tickets matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball to win a $50,000 prize. Of those tickets, three were purchased with the Power Play option, increasing the prize to $100,000.

When a Powerball ticket is purchased with the Power Play option for an extra $1 per ticket, a second-prize win is doubled and any other non-jackpot prize is multiplied by the Power Play number drawn that evening. A complete list of prizes available for matching various numbers can be found on the Powerball Drawing Detail page at USA Mega, as well as on the Powerball Prize Payouts and the Powerball Double Play Prize Payouts pages at Lottery Post.

The official drawing videos can also be found on the Powerball Drawing Detail page at USA Mega.

The Power Play option is not available in California, because the fixed nature of the prize increase offered with the Power Play is not compatible with California's pari-mutuel payouts.

The next Powerball drawing will take place Monday night at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time with the jackpot amount reset to its starting point of $20 million.

Powerball is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

Powerball is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.