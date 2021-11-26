VIDEO: Should you sign the back of your lottery ticket?

Some things to consider before you whip out your pen

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, NJ — It's the first thing a Lottery tells you to do as soon as you buy your ticket — sign it! But are there any reasons why you shouldn't? Today, Lottery Post released it's latest video on what you should know before writing your name on that ticket.

Before you rush to get out your pen to sign the back of your lottery ticket, there are some technicalities you might want to know before securing it under your name that we cover in our latest video.

Reasons for signing your lottery tickets might be obvious — it ensures that the potentially valuable slip of paper belongs to you. However, there are some factors — and even horror stories — that you might want to pay attention to before you start brushing up on your handwriting.

WATCH: Should you sign your lottery ticket?

As a disclaimer, Lottery Post is in no way shape or form telling players what to do with their lottery tickets. It is up to the player to decide what to do. Rather than convincing players one way or another, the goal of this video is solely to present information from varying perspectives and lay out facts as best as we can, as personal preferences and the state you are playing in is likely going to impact the choice you make in the end.

Visit Lottery Post's official YouTube channel for our thoughts on why you might or might not sign the back of your ticket. Be sure to tell us in the comments section what you would do if (and when) you win that big jackpot — we can't wait to hear your thoughts.

