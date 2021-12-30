VIDEO: Florida Lottery scratch-off haul in Miami Beach

We made a pit stop at a local Lottery retailer that turned out to be pretty famous

By Kate Northrop

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Missing that warm summer breeze in the dead of winter? Wishing you could dip your toes in that turquoise water? Yearning to kick back and soak up the sun with a good book? Come take a quick tour of Miami Beach with us while we go on the hunt for a local Lottery retailer to complete our latest scratch-off haul!

Of course, we have to try out the lottery whenever we visit other states, so that's just what we did during our latest trip to Florida.

Something that makes the Florida Lottery's instant games so attractive compared to other states is their wide array of scratch-off games offering larger-than-average prizes. We even tried out a ticket that historically offers the best chance to win $1 million in Florida with 155 top prizes of $1 million, but the question is, did we win?

WATCH: Florida Lottery scratch-off haul in Miami Beach

Fun fact — the retailer we bought our tickets at was also featured in an episode of a popular reality television show.

To find out where it was featured and how much we won, visit Lottery Post's official YouTube channel and catch up with us in our latest video on our Florida Lottery scratch-off haul.

Have a neat story to share about a time you won on a scratch-off ticket? Tell us in the comments on YouTube!