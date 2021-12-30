 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited December 31, 2021, 6:27 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

VIDEO: Florida Lottery scratch-off haul in Miami Beach

Dec 30, 2021, 4:58 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
VideoVideo: VIDEO: Florida Lottery scratch-off haul in Miami BeachRating:

We made a pit stop at a local Lottery retailer that turned out to be pretty famous

By Kate Northrop

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Missing that warm summer breeze in the dead of winter? Wishing you could dip your toes in that turquoise water? Yearning to kick back and soak up the sun with a good book? Come take a quick tour of Miami Beach with us while we go on the hunt for a local Lottery retailer to complete our latest scratch-off haul!

Of course, we have to try out the lottery whenever we visit other states, so that's just what we did during our latest trip to Florida.

Something that makes the Florida Lottery's instant games so attractive compared to other states is their wide array of scratch-off games offering larger-than-average prizes. We even tried out a ticket that historically offers the best chance to win $1 million in Florida with 155 top prizes of $1 million, but the question is, did we win?

WATCH: Florida Lottery scratch-off haul in Miami Beach

Fun fact — the retailer we bought our tickets at was also featured in an episode of a popular reality television show.

To find out where it was featured and how much we won, visit Lottery Post's official YouTube channel and catch up with us in our latest video on our Florida Lottery scratch-off haul.

Have a neat story to share about a time you won on a scratch-off ticket? Tell us in the comments on YouTube!

News story photo

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

8 comments. Last comment 30 minutes ago by GiveFive.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Think
Think's avatar - lightbulb
Marquette, MI
United States
Member #20540
August 20, 2005
969 Posts
Offline

Well that was nice to see the FL scratchers with the losers thrown in.

If anyone follows the FL scratch forum on LP some huge winners were posted by a couple of players on that forum.

I've yet to make it to FL but I would definitely check out the scratchers on the FL website to pre shop.

Turn Off, Tune Out, Drop In

    Mata Garbo
    Avatar
    Gallatin Tennesee
    United States
    Member #194096
    November 29, 2018
    115 Posts
    Offline

    Kate, the mistakes you made is what made the video interesting. It was hilarious. Love the scratch-off videos. Keep them coming. I have scratched hundreds of tickets over the years and i have probably thrown away quite a few with "bonus" areas that I never saw.

     

    Green laughWhat?LOL

     

     

     

     

    BTW......The shots of the beach were beautiful!!

      PrisonerSix
      Avatar
      Baton Rouge, LA
      United States
      Member #4602
      May 7, 2004
      763 Posts
      Offline

      Kate, the mistakes you made is what made the video interesting. It was hilarious. Love the scratch-off videos. Keep them coming. I have scratched hundreds of tickets over the years and i have probably thrown away quite a few with "bonus" areas that I never saw.

       

      Green laughWhat?LOL

       

       

       

       

      BTW......The shots of the beach were beautiful!!

      Making mistakes is human. I review my scratch tickets multiple times just to be sure.

      They have some fun scratchers in Florida.

      Prisoner Six

      "I am not a number, I am a free man!"

        Original Bey
        Original Bey's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg

        Bahamas
        Member #133456
        September 30, 2012
        6960 Posts
        Online

        Great video. I don't usually buy scratchers but I am tempted now. I will be in South FL next week. Are the gold and silver scratchers available for sale yet?

        "Do everything you can. Then, leave the rest to luck."

          lucky6025
          Avatar
          Framingham,Ma
          United States
          Member #87366
          February 23, 2010
          66 Posts
          Offline

          I think Fl scratch offs are terrible. in FL chances of winning even $100.00 are slim very slim never mind bigger amounts. Came from MA and at least there got $50.00/$100.00 Often even hit $10,000.00 once. wish she have stated amount spent showing How much she lost. Then read article in FL of store workers was using sharp knife to scratch small amount off ticket code at bottom, showing if it were a winner, he claimed 7-$1,000.00 ticket got sloppy cashing $500.00 ticket. I purchase tickets in 2 gas stations and and have seen tickets in trash numbers never scratched yet code on bottom was Yet Don't hear this on the News and lottery doesn't say anything took yr to catch that guy, if you don't know this is happening which Most don't, would explain why not getting that many winners. Florida also continues game even when top prizes are Gone/ people if don't look it up don't know this. Ma would discontinue ticket after all top prizes, were paid on. Funny casino's have to stay within certain % of winners on slot machines, Yet Lottery NOT held to this standard. Yeah I know if i don't like it then why play. Guessing in back of mind chance to hit big pot LOL  Dumb answer but its the truth LOL

            Kate
            Kate's avatar - TobyAvatar
            Executive Dog Petter
            New Jersey
            United States
            Member #205187
            March 17, 2020
            17 Posts
            Offline

            Great video. I don't usually buy scratchers but I am tempted now. I will be in South FL next week. Are the gold and silver scratchers available for sale yet?

            Thank you all for the kind comments! Lovies Trying out scratch-off games in other states is always a great experience, but this definitely won't be the last time I play in Florida. Their huge prizes are certainly tempting.

             

            As for the scratchers, they're actually in production as we speak!

            https://www.instagram.com/itskatenorthrop

              MzDuffleBaglady
              MzDuffleBaglady's avatar - Watch 20on%20sale%20for%2010%20stacks.GIF
              25
              "Study Filters"
              United States
              Member #81312
              October 16, 2009
              35476 Posts
              Online

              Good luck with the your scratch-offs!Party

              Lottery goals---->>>>> 

                GiveFive
                GiveFive's avatar - Lottery-026.jpg
                Florida - West Coast
                United States
                Member #92605
                June 10, 2010
                5330 Posts
                Offline

                Very curious to know if prior to actually shooting the video, did you guys discuss what you'd do if you scratched a ticket that won a large prize like a million dollars?  My guess is that you did, and something tells me had you actually won big money we wouldn't be seeing the video just yet!

                Please do come visit us in Florida again, but maybe next time you can visit Florida's sunny West Coast.  There's a lot to see and do here too! G5 

                Play Smart!

                   
                  Page 1 of 1