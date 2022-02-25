 
VIDEO: Road Trip! Massachusetts and New Hampshire Lottery scratch-offs

Feb 25, 2022, 5:04 pm

Two more lotteries checked off our bucket list

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, N.J. — Recently, Lottery Post went on a road trip up the East Coast and made a few pit stops along the way. Why not see what scratch-offs are like in other states?

We picked out a variety of instant games from the Massachusetts Lottery on our way up to New Hampshire. Of course, we had to buy some from New Hampshire as well.

And while it might have been cold and breezy, nothing warms our heart more than a few nice wins.

WATCH: Massachusetts and New Hampshire Lottery scratch-offs

From Massachusetts' larger-than-life prizes to New Hampshire's eye-catching ticket designs, it's always exciting to try out a variety of what every state lottery has to offer. One ticket was so zany that we had to look twice (maybe even three times) to see if we won!

To find out how fruitful our road trip was, visit Lottery Post's official YouTube channel and catch up with us after returning home.

Are there any other state lotteries you think Lottery Post should try? Let us know in the YouTube comments where you think we should play next!

Bleudog101
Will watch later, know it's going to be good.

As a child I remember my parents driving from MA to NH.   As soon as you crossed into NH there was a building with a New Hampshire Sweepstakes neon looking sign...and so it began the birth of the modern lottery in this country!

     
