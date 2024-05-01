Six gang members arrested for stealing $50,000 worth of lottery tickets in two states

May 1, 2024, 1:09 pm (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Massachusetts and New Hampshire law enforcement targets "Operation Smash & Cash"

By Kate Northrop

Six Massachusetts individuals were arrested and indicted on multiple felony charges following an organized scheme to steal $50,000 worth of lottery tickets that spanned two states and twelve stores over the course of three months.

The Essex District Attorney's Office in Massachusetts announced on Wednesday that six people were arrested in multiple cities in relation to 121 indictments to do with the cumulative theft of $50,000 worth of lottery tickets.

All six individuals are known members of the Trinitarios gang, a Dominican American criminal organization known for their internal hierarchical structure and use of brutal acts of violence.

Law enforcement dubbed the investigation "Operation Smash & Cash," which followed at least 12 break-ins at convenience stores throughout Essex and Middlesex counties in Massachusetts and four communities in New Hampshire. These burglaries resulted in the theft of over $50,000 in lottery tickets and took place during the months of February, March, and April of 2024.

A press release from the District Attorney's office shows that crimes took place in the middle of the night, typically between 3:00 am and 5:00 am. Nearly every report breaking and entering documented smashed windows or doors and multiple rolls of stolen scratch-off tickets.

Several local police departments from both Massachusetts and New Hampshire, as well as the Massachusetts Lottery, participated in the investigation.

The defendants, aged 20 to 25, are charged with multiple felonies each, including breaking and entering nighttime for felony, Larceny of $1,200 or more, Larceny from a building, Wanton destruction of property valued at $1,200 or more, Receiving stolen property of $1,200 or less, Common and notorious thief, Money laundering, and Improper use of a credit card valued at $1,200 or less.

The individuals named in the indictments are David Garcia, 22 of Lynn, Darwin Batista, 20 of Lynn, Angel Santos, 24 of Lynn, Israel Garcia, 22 of Methuen, Westyn Lantigua, 23, of Lynn, and Aaron Diaz Liranzo, 25 of Revere.

All six suspects are currently being held without bail. Arguments for bail are scheduled to be heard on May 8th and May 10th.