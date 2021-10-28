VIDEO: Reviewing (and winning!) Texas Lottery scratch-offs

But how much did we win?

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, NJ — In an exciting partnership with the Texas Lottery, Lottery Post today released its latest video that gives you a taste of what kinds of games players can try out in the Lone Star State.

Those who've watched our previous videos might remember the video we released a few months ago about a huge, oversized scratch-off ticket from the New Jersey Lottery.

For this video, the Texas Lottery sent us a unique sampling of some of the instant games that are currently available so we could try our hand at scratching them off and review them for players looking to buy their next ticket.

WATCH: Reviewing Texas Lottery Scratch-Offs (+ Nice Wins!)

The games we reviewed feature a range of different price points, designs, prize offerings, and second-chance promotions, so you can see a variety of what the Lottery has to offer. But the exciting question — did we win anything? You'll have to watch and find out!

Check out our full review and hear our thoughts by visiting Lottery Post's official YouTube channel, and be sure to tell us your favorite ticket in the comments. We gave you our thoughts, but we can't wait to hear yours.