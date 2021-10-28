 
VIDEO: Reviewing (and winning!) Texas Lottery scratch-offs

Oct 28, 2021, 5:27 pm

VideoVideo: VIDEO: Reviewing (and winning!) Texas Lottery scratch-offsRating:

But how much did we win?

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, NJ — In an exciting partnership with the Texas Lottery, Lottery Post today released its latest video that gives you a taste of what kinds of games players can try out in the Lone Star State.

Those who've watched our previous videos might remember the video we released a few months ago about a huge, oversized scratch-off ticket from the New Jersey Lottery.

For this video, the Texas Lottery sent us a unique sampling of some of the instant games that are currently available so we could try our hand at scratching them off and review them for players looking to buy their next ticket.

WATCH: Reviewing Texas Lottery Scratch-Offs (+ Nice Wins!)

The games we reviewed feature a range of different price points, designs, prize offerings, and second-chance promotions, so you can see a variety of what the Lottery has to offer. But the exciting question — did we win anything? You'll have to watch and find out!

Check out our full review and hear our thoughts by visiting Lottery Post's official YouTube channel, and be sure to tell us your favorite ticket in the comments. We gave you our thoughts, but we can't wait to hear yours.

News story photo

Lottery Post Staff

7 comments. Last comment 2 days ago by Kate.
Original Bey
Original Bey's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg

Bahamas
Member #133456
September 30, 2012
6818 Posts
Offline

I'll be in Austin in December. I will try out a few. Great review by the way.

"Do everything you can. Then, leave the rest to luck."

    Mata Garbo
    Avatar
    Gallatin Tennesee
    United States
    Member #194096
    November 29, 2018
    102 Posts
    Offline

    Very good video Kate. The best thing about your scratch-off reviews is that you always mix in good, useful information as you are busy scratching. The  New Jersey and Texas tickets look very good, my states needs to pick up the pace. Loved the gigantic 'Break the Bank" ticket.

    SmileLOLSulk Off

      Bleudog101
      Avatar
      Simpsonville
      United States
      Member #163182
      January 22, 2015
      2732 Posts
      Offline

      Nice of the Texas lottery to send some tickets to play.   This great PR for their lottery and will watch your video shortly!

        rcbbuckeye
        rcbbuckeye's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
        100
        Texas
        United States
        Member #55887
        October 23, 2007
        12109 Posts
        Offline

        Kate, checkout Fredericksburg, which is a neat town in the Hill Country. Lots of shops and place to eat, and has a Pacific War museum. It's a couple hours west of Austin

        BTW, you can cash in your winning tix at any store in Texas that sells lottery. Doesn't have to be in Austin.

        CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

        A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

          Bleudog101
          Avatar
          Simpsonville
          United States
          Member #163182
          January 22, 2015
          2732 Posts
          Offline

          It doesn't appear that you can mail in winning tickets?  Surprised me; had mailed scratch tickets back to Massachusetts, Rhode Island and California with no issues.

            rcbbuckeye
            rcbbuckeye's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
            100
            Texas
            United States
            Member #55887
            October 23, 2007
            12109 Posts
            Offline

            It doesn't appear that you can mail in winning tickets?  Surprised me; had mailed scratch tickets back to Massachusetts, Rhode Island and California with no issues.

            You can mail in winning tx. She just mentioned going to Tx.

            I wouldn't fly half way across the country just to cash in $40 worth of lottery tix.

            CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

            A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

              Kate
              Kate's avatar - TobyAvatar
              Executive Dog Petter
              New Jersey
              United States
              Member #205187
              March 17, 2020
              14 Posts
              Offline

              It doesn't appear that you can mail in winning tickets?  Surprised me; had mailed scratch tickets back to Massachusetts, Rhode Island and California with no issues.

              Yes, you can absolutely mail in winning tickets. We put a little note in the video description on YouTube regarding claim methods to clarify. I also wouldn't book a flight just to collect a small amount, but I am hoping to save the claim for a potential trip in the future. Feels more authentic to me that way Smiley That's just me!

https://www.instagram.com/itskatenorthrop

              https://www.instagram.com/itskatenorthrop

                 
