NEW VIDEO: Scratching off a huge lottery ticket

Ever seen a ticket this big?

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, NJ — This month, one scratch-off lottery ticket caught our eye, and we just had to try it out.

Lottery Post's second video, "Scratching off a huge lottery ticket," features a massive ticket from the New Jersey Lottery that measures about the same size as a standard 8" x 11" piece of paper.

Not only that, but viewers will get to see a teaser of a new Lottery Post product launch.

While the size of a ticket doesn't affect the odds of winning, Lottery Post's newest video offers a great opportunity to learn about the instant game and other interesting scratch-offs. Sit back, relax, and enjoy a little bit of Lottery history while we scratch off the ticket to see if it's a winner.

WATCH: Scratching off a huge lottery ticket

To see if our ticket was a winner, visit Lottery Post's official YouTube channel and be sure to tell us in the comments what you think of the ticket and our product prototype.

Last month, Lottery Post relaunched its official YouTube channel and published its first video on what happens when a player wins the lottery as well as the steps we recommend for walking through the claims process.