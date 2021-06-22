 
NEW VIDEO: Scratching off a huge lottery ticket

Jun 22, 2021, 5:58 pm

Ever seen a ticket this big?

   

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, NJ — This month, one scratch-off lottery ticket caught our eye, and we just had to try it out.

Lottery Post's second video, "Scratching off a huge lottery ticket," features a massive ticket from the New Jersey Lottery that measures about the same size as a standard 8" x 11" piece of paper.

Not only that, but viewers will get to see a teaser of a new Lottery Post product launch.

While the size of a ticket doesn't affect the odds of winning, Lottery Post's newest video offers a great opportunity to learn about the instant game and other interesting scratch-offs. Sit back, relax, and enjoy a little bit of Lottery history while we scratch off the ticket to see if it's a winner.

WATCH: Scratching off a huge lottery ticket

To see if our ticket was a winner, visit Lottery Post's official YouTube channel and be sure to tell us in the comments what you think of the ticket and our product prototype.

Last month, Lottery Post relaunched its official YouTube channel and published its first video on what happens when a player wins the lottery as well as the steps we recommend for walking through the claims process.

Lottery Post Staff

justadream
I want one !    Great video , thank you for posting !

    KY Floyd
    <yawn>  Let me know when somebody has to scratch a ticket that's the size of the fake checks they make people pose with, which is what I originally hoped for when seeing the title. Maybe they can scratch it with a snow shovel. That would be amusing.

      PHIL85
      The retailers must hate that ticket. Too big to fit inside the overhead or counter dispensers,

      and it would take up a lot of wall space to display.

        Coin Toss
        I know the text specified the NJ lottery but a quick glance at the red ticket and 50X made me think it was a Mass. lottery Red Sox ticket!

        everyday I see people buy scrathers from the lotto machine and immediately scratch off the bar code at the bottom of the ticket to scan it and see if it's a winner, I;m sure a lot of people will do the same with these. 

        Good idea with the LP scratch off tools!

        Smiley

        Those who run the lotteries love it when players look for consistency in something that's designed not to have any. So many systems, so many theories, so few jackpot winners. 

