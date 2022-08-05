VIDEO: Lottery Post visits the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning

We hear about some of the Lottery's newest games!

By Kate Northrop

READINGTON, N.J. — From an oversized cornhole toss to floating alien spaceships to limitless food and drink, the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning was the place to be on the weekend starting Fri., July 29.

This past weekend, Lottery Post visited the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning to not only see what the hot air hype was about, but to find out what's brewing at the Lottery now that the $1.3 billion Mega Millions craze has finally settled.

There was much to see and do at the largest ballooning festival in the country, from strolling down the airport runway browsing the variety of curious booths to doing the most obvious — taking a balloon ride (something we got to experience to a certain degree).

There was even a world record-holding human cannonball who bestowed some free lottery tickets upon those who stopped by to watch the amazing spectacle.

WATCH: Lottery Post visits the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning

We also stopped by the New Jersey Lottery VIP section to learn more about what's going on at Lottery headquarters. New Jerseyans might recognize ambassador and personality Lauren Bergman, who filled us in on how the Lottery is listening to players by releasing a particular scratch-off game with a fresh new take.

At the end of a warm, action-packed, and fun-filled day, it came down to the main event — the ascension of the hot air balloons — what one could describe as a magical experience.

There's something about watching the gigantic inflatables quietly ascending into the sky against the sound of a cheering crowd thousands strong while Owl City's "Hot Air Balloon" begins whimsically playing in the background. At an event like this, it's impossible to find yourself in a bad mood.

To catch a mere glimpse of what one single day at the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning looks like, visit the official Lottery Post YouTube channel. Tell us in the comments below the video what you thought looked the most exciting, as well as what you'd like us to ask the Lottery in future interviews.