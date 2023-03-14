USA Mega

Home › Lottery News › VIDEO: March Weekly Roundup in lottery news

VIDEO: March Weekly Roundup in lottery news

Mar 14, 2023, 5:46 pm (Post a comment)

Video

Drama surrounding a $2 billion prize claim — what did you expect?

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, N.J. — Today, Lottery Post published the latest installment of the new Weekly Roundup series featuring some of the most prominent lottery stories in the month of March.

This month's most notable stories in the lottery world involve multiple prize claims — from the largest prize claim in history to one that wasn't even legal to begin with.

Some thousands of Florida lottery winners even had to fight the state just to claim their prize. We featured one of those winners in our latest video.

To top it off, the New Jersey Lottery broke yet another payout record last week, giving a ton of lottery players in the state to file a decent prize claim of their own.

WATCH: Weekly Roundup — March's most prominent lottery news stories

Our new Weekly Roundup series on YouTube breaks down all the latest stories, game changes, and most important moments so you can stay up-to-date and in-the-know about everything happening in the lottery world.

Join the conversation and share your thoughts with us in the comments section on YouTube. We love hearing what you think!

Have any ideas you feel are worthy of our Weekly Roundup? Feel free to submit news tips and share other happenings with us by visiting the Contact Us page on Lottery Post.

Visit Lottery Post's official YouTube channel to check out our latest video and see what we have to say in our latest Weekly Roundup.

