VIDEO: March Weekly Roundup in lottery news

Drama surrounding a $2 billion prize claim — what did you expect?

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, N.J. — Today, Lottery Post published the latest installment of the new Weekly Roundup series featuring some of the most prominent lottery stories in the month of March.

This month's most notable stories in the lottery world involve multiple prize claims — from the largest prize claim in history to one that wasn't even legal to begin with.

Some thousands of Florida lottery winners even had to fight the state just to claim their prize. We featured one of those winners in our latest video.

To top it off, the New Jersey Lottery broke yet another payout record last week, giving a ton of lottery players in the state to file a decent prize claim of their own.

WATCH: Weekly Roundup — March's most prominent lottery news stories

