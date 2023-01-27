VIDEO: January's Weekly Roundup in lottery news

Jan 27, 2023, 3:13 pm (Post a comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

A lottery ticket thief and the lottery version of the Incredibles — this week is about family

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, N.J. — Today, Lottery Post published the second installment of the new Weekly Roundup series featuring some of the most prominent lottery stories this month.

If you frequent Lottery Post's homepage or Lottery News forum, chances are you've seen quite a few notable stories this month, such as the one about a woman who stole a winning $1 million lottery ticket from her cousin and claimed the winnings for herself.

Another lottery winner was so shocked by her $60 million jackpot win, she was stunned into silence and sat next to her mother for 30 minutes without saying a word.

WATCH: Lottery Post's second episode of Weekly Roundup

And then a jackpot-winning lottery club made up of a family of four? Are they the lottery version of the Incredibles?

It looks as though "family" was a trending theme in lottery stories this month.

Our new Weekly Roundup series on YouTube breaks down all the latest stories, game changes, and most important moments so you can stay up-to-date and in-the-know about everything happening in the lottery world.

