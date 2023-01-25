USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 1:20 pm

You last visited
January 25, 2023, 1:20 pm

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › Canadian woman too shocked to tell mother about $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

Canadian woman too shocked to tell mother about $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

Jan 25, 2023, 10:31 am (3 comments)

Canada Lotto Max

Winner has solid poker face after finding out about the big win

By Kate Northrop

RICHMOND HILL, Canada — A lottery winner from Ontario was so stunned by her $60 million Lotto Max lottery win that she sat in silence next to her mother for 30 minutes.

Camellia Kazemi Talachi of Richmond Hill is the latest $60 million Lotto Max jackpot winner in Ontario, but processing the news took some serious concentration on her part.

Talachi bought a Lotto Max ticket for the drawing on Nov. 29, 2022 at the Bayview Kitchen Food Fair on Bayview Avenue in Richmond Hill. While she's been a regular lottery player for the last four years using her own numbers, she switched over to using Quick Picks a few months ago. That decision would prove to be a fruitful one in that lucky drawing.

However, she did not realize that the jackpot-winning ticket was sold in her community until months later. Last week, she visited a gas station and thought to check her ticket while her mother waited in the car.

"I stopped at a gas station and decided to check my LOTTO MAX ticket, unaware the $60 million winning ticket was sold in Richmond Hill," Talachi told the Ontario Lottery. "I gave my ticket to the clerk, and when the winning jingle started playing, I knew I won something but didn't know how much until OLG called the store and told me it was $60 million!"

Back in the car, Talachi's mother sat blissfully unaware of the commotion happening inside and the fact that her daughter was in the building crying happy tears.

"I saw my life pass before my eyes as I stood there in shock," she recalled. "I kept thinking, 'Is this real?' I couldn't concentrate and started to shake. The clerk, who was very excited for me, helped calm me down so I could go back to my car without worrying my mom that something was wrong."

While most lottery winners would never be able to contain themselves after such a tremendous win, Talachi drove home for 30 minutes without uttering a word about the jackpot. She continued on in silence, mentally preparing herself to break the news to her family.

"I stopped to pray for a moment and then, what felt like an out of body experience, I said the words, 'I am the big lottery winner in Richmond Hill!'" the winner said of the big reveal. "My sister thought I was kidding. But when I started jumping up and down and cheering, she started to do the same. The entire family was overjoyed for me!"

Talachi's ticket matched the seven regular winning numbers for the Lotto Max drawing on Nov. 29, 2022, which were 1, 7, 8, 19, 32, 38, and 39, with Bonus number 47.

With the prize money, the winner says she wants to create opportunities for employment as an entrepreneur.

"I want to be an entrepreneur and create jobs, but I need to take the time to figure out how to do this sustainably," she explained.

Talachi is also an art lover, and so she'll travel the world with her family to see historic masterpieces.

"A win this big needs to be shared and who better to share it with than the people I love the most," she added. "This seems so surreal. It's a blend of happiness filled with wonderful possibilities of the unknown!"

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Thanks to Evan B. for the tip.

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

Ontario Lottery Results

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - official site

Play Ontario 49 online

Play Canada Lotto 6/49 online

Related news stories

Veteran who suffered brain injury wants to make world a better place with $65 million lottery winJul 16, 2021

Ontario man wins $70 million Lotto Max jackpot, checks ticket "a dozen" timesMar 17, 2021

Credit risk manager claims record $70 million Lotto Max jackpotJan 16, 2020

$50 million Lotto Max winners finally revealed after 2-year fight to remain anonymousDec 18, 2015

Couple recovers $50 million lottery ticketJun 3, 2014

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

MADDOG10's avatarMADDOG10

Good for her! Sounds as though this young Lady has got her head on straight.

noise-gate

* l like her Johnny Cash outfit. Congrats Camellia.

Petrust99

Remember, like most European countries,no taxes on lottery in Canada.She will get the whole 60m. US should learn from this.

End of comments
Subscribe to this news story
Guest