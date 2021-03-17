 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited March 18, 2021, 8:54 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Ontario man wins $70 million Lotto Max jackpot, checks ticket "a dozen" times

Mar 17, 2021, 11:39 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Canada Lotto MaxCanada Lotto Max: Ontario man wins $70 million Lotto Max jackpot, checks ticket "a dozen" timesRating:

Great-grandparents will be able to fulfill their dreams after heartwarming win

By Kate Northrop

NOËLVILLE, Canada — After scanning their Lotto Max ticket several times on the Ontario Lottery's app, two lucky grandparents made an extra trip to a retailer to verify the numbers on their Lotto Max ticket actually won them the $70 million (US$56 million) jackpot.

Marc Meilleur and his wife, Dorothy-Ann, are dedicated lottery players whose commitment finally paid off to the tune of $70 million on Feb. 26, 2021. They each buy their own tickets and never miss a Lotto Max draw, with Marc using Quick Picks and Dorothy-Ann playing her numbers consisting of birthdays and anniversaries.

It was Marc's Quick Pick with the numbers 11, 17, 19, 22, 27, 31, and 40 that turned their world upside down. The 60-year-old retired mechanic scanned his tickets the morning after the draw using the Lottery's mobile app and saw "$70,000,000" pop up on the screen. Unconvinced, he checked the ticket over and over, at least four or five more times, only to get the same message.

"That's when I went to the bedroom to get Dorothy-Ann and tell her, 'I think I have the winning ticket,'" Marc recounted to the Lottery while collecting his prize. "But my wife thought I was joking, so I scanned the ticket again to show her the $70 million win on the screen."

Dorothy-Ann could not believe her eyes and proceeded to check the numbers in other ways, first calling the Lottery and then going online.

Even after verifying the winning number using three different methods, Marc and Dorothy-Ann just had to be sure, so they headed out to the Mayer Services Esso gas station on David North Street where Marc bought the ticket. Waiting until the other customers in the store left, they approached the owner, who is also a friend, and asked to validate their ticket one more time through the lottery terminal.

The whirlwind of events to follow were enough for reality to finally hit them.

Upon scanning the ticket, the lottery terminal played a "Winner" jingle and froze. Then, a Lottery representative called the store and asked to first speak with the retailer and then Marc.

"I started crying tears of joy," Dorothy-Ann told the Lottery with tears still in her eyes. "My mind was racing, and my hands were shaking, and I was wondering what to do next."

The grandparents first called up their daughter, who was initially worried that her mother's crying indicated bad news. After learning about the win, she was instantly relieved and overjoyed that quite the opposite was true. The winners texted their two sons next to share the unbelievable news.

According to the Lottery, the winners are settling into the reality that their good fortune will be able to change the lives of their family for many generations. With seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, they can be reassured that their loved ones will be well taken care of.

"As a parent, you want to provide the best for your children, and now we can take care of them without worry," Marc said. "We want them to be able to buy new homes and vehicles, but we also have a great team of financial advisors helping all of us set up the grandchildren and great-grandchildren for future success."

As for their long-term plans, the couple had mentioned that they love the natural beauty of the Sudbury region, so they want to purchase a new home there and remain in the area while dedicating their time and resources to supporting their community and helping various charities and institutions they feel close to.

Their top priority is buying a new truck and an RV, which they will use to tour Canada once it is safe to travel again.

"I am not a big fan of flying across the ocean, so I want to drive and see all of the country which I love," Marc explained. "Starting on the east coast, there are so many beautiful areas to discover all over this amazing country. I've only seen it on TV, and now me and my wife want to see all of Canada in person."

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

7 comments. Last comment 11 hours ago by CDanaT.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163184
January 22, 2015
2464 Posts
Offline

Wonderful news.

    noise-gate
    Avatar
    Chasing $ Millions.
    White Shores- California
    United States
    Member #136473
    December 12, 2012
    6539 Posts
    Offline

    Wonderful news, bordering on spectacular.

     * Voice of Reason *   

     

    People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

      MADDOG10
      MADDOG10's avatar - smoke
      50
      Beautiful Florida
      United States
      Member #5709
      July 18, 2004
      24801 Posts
      Offline

      Congratulations on your windfall. Hoping it brings peace and

      Happiness to you and your family.

                                                   

                                                     "Slander becomes the tool of the loser when the debate is lost." - Socrates.

        snorattler
        Avatar
        New Member
        houghton lake ,mi.
        United States
        Member #213641
        February 15, 2021
        4 Posts
        Offline

        When are they going to go back to ball drops on the mich.state lotto 47 , I've never gone this long without a dime of returns , at least you use to watch the balls drop on tv and chance are its not rigged , the computer draws suck , its like playing black jack  string you along until its time not to and the computer kicks butt, I won't play any of that but enjoy real card games and this computer draw takes all the fun out of it for me , I spend over a $100 a month on the lotto and when they go back to a honest ball drop I'll play again , whole thing makes my butt pucker, not fair , if the covid shots work then get the <snip> lotto ball drops back on the Saginaw channel Sad Wavey

        This post has been automatically changed by the Lottery Post computer system to remove inappropriate content and/or spam.

          Bleudog101
          Avatar
          Simpsonville
          United States
          Member #163184
          January 22, 2015
          2464 Posts
          Offline

          When are they going to go back to ball drops on the mich.state lotto 47 , I've never gone this long without a dime of returns , at least you use to watch the balls drop on tv and chance are its not rigged , the computer draws suck , its like playing black jack  string you along until its time not to and the computer kicks butt, I won't play any of that but enjoy real card games and this computer draw takes all the fun out of it for me , I spend over a $100 a month on the lotto and when they go back to a honest ball drop I'll play again , whole thing makes my butt pucker, not fair , if the covid shots work then get the <snip> lotto ball drops back on the Saginaw channel Sad Wavey

          This post has been automatically changed by the Lottery Post computer system to remove inappropriate content and/or spam.

          Same here in Kentucky.   They used to do mechanical drawings, then with Covid-19 for Cashball 225, pick 3 & 4.  I doubt they'll ever return to the old ways.   In all fairness to the KLC, it is labor intensive and they had a newstory on it one day.   I smiled when Chip P. said 'We have a question here from our friend Jeffrey H' (me).  It showed how they have many sets of balls and all have to be weighed and have to be in very strict nanogram weight tolerance---even the paint throws the weight off.

            sully16
            sully16's avatar - sharan
            25
            Dr.President Elect
            Michigan
            United States
            Member #81738
            October 28, 2009
            82563 Posts
            Offline

            Congratulations on your windfall. Hoping it brings peace and

            Happiness to you and your family.

            Very nice Maddog well stated, congrats to the lucky family.Cheers

            Happy day after St. Patrick's day. Dead pass the aspirin please.

              CDanaT
              CDanaT's avatar - Nolz june15.jpg
              Central TN
              United States
              Member #121189
              January 4, 2012
              5041 Posts
              Offline

              Outstanding win Marc & Dorothy-Ann!  Have some great adventures in the new RV...Same idea I have when I win, on traveling through numerous states and spending money right here in the good ole USA. Thumbs Up

              Safe travels and enjoy for decades to come !

              Integrity: There is just no substitute.

                 
                Page 1 of 1