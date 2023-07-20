One ticket sold in California wins $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot

Jul 20, 2023, 7:17 am (42 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

6th-largest lottery jackpot in history

By Todd Northrop

For the second time in less than a year, someone in California won a lottery jackpot worth more than $1 billion.

After a run of 36 drawings without a jackpot winner, the 37th drawing of the multi-state Powerball game produced a single $1.0798 billion winner last night when one lottery ticket sold in California matched all five numbers plus the Powerball.

The whopping jackpot is the sixth-largest the world has ever seen, and the third-largest in Powerball game history.

The winner of the unimaginable haul will choose between being paid $1.0798 billion in 30 annually-increasing payments over 29 years or the lump-sum cash value of $558.1 million.

According to USA Mega's Powerball Jackpot Analysis, after all taxes are paid, the winner either will receive $681.4 million by the end of 29 years, or $351.6 million in cash all at once. California does not impose a state tax on lottery prizes.

The winning ticket was sold at the Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles, according to the California Lottery.

California has been selling Powerball tickets since Apr. 8, 2013. It is the 13th Powerball jackpot won or shared in the state of California.

The Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, July 19, 2023, were 7, 10, 11, 13, and 24, with Powerball number 24. The Power Play number was 2.

It's hard to imagine the winner getting much sleep Wednesday night, as they try to process winning such an unimaginably huge lottery jackpot awarded to a single ticket — the one they're holding in their hand.

Millions of lottery players in the USA and around the world are wondering what they are planning to do with all that loot.

What is the first thing you would do?

(Here's what we would do.)

The public will eventually find out the identity of the winner, as California does not have privacy laws that allow a winner to claim a lottery jackpot anonymously. At the very least, the winner's name and home town are released by the Lottery.

Lottery Post maintains a list of every state's anonymity policies for lottery winners, and Lottery Post published a comprehensive video presentation about each state's anonymity laws.

Fortunately, even if you didn't win the jackpot, the Powerball game still offers another 8 ways to win lower-tier prizes.

In addition to the jackpot winner, 39 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize: 7 from California, 1 from Connecticut, 5 from Florida, 1 from Illinois, 1 from Indiana, 1 from Kentucky, 2 from Maryland, 3 from Massachusetts, 1 from Missouri, 1 from New Hampshire, 2 from New Jersey, 5 from New York, 1 from Ohio, 1 from Pennsylvania, 1 from Rhode Island, 4 from Texas, 1 from West Virginia, and 1 from Wisconsin.

Three of the second prize-winning tickets — one of the tickets sold in Florida as well as those sold in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island — were purchased with the Power Play option for an extra $1, increasing their prize to $2 million. The seven California second prize winners will each claim a prize of $448,750 because unlike all the other Powerball states, California awards all prizes on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning the prizes will change each drawing based on the number of tickets sold and the number of tickets that won at each prize level.

257 tickets matched four white numbers plus the Powerball and won $50,000. Of those tickets, 62 were purchased with the Power Play option, increasing the prize to $100,000, and 31 were sold in California, where the prize was $10,351 this drawing.

When a Powerball ticket is purchased with the Power Play option for an extra $1 per ticket, a second-prize win is doubled and any other non-jackpot prize is multplied by the Power Play number drawn that evening. A complete list of prizes available for matching various numbers can be found on the Powerball Drawing Detail page at USA Mega, as well as on the Powerball Prize Payouts and the Powerball Double Play Prize Payouts pages at Lottery Post.

Power Play is not available in California, because the fixed nature of the prize increase offered in Power Play is not compatible with California's pari-mutuel payouts.

In total, more than 4.8 million tickets won prizes across the game's nine prize tiers in Wednesday's drawing. Apart from the jackpot, there were $80.3 million in prizes awarded last night.

The Wednesday Double Play drawing results were 13, 15, 28, 43, and 57, with Powerball number 25. Double Play is a game option currently available in 14 states that lets you play your numbers in a second drawing for $1 per play, with a chance to win up to $10 million in cash. See How to Play Powerball at USA Mega for more information about Double Play.

The record-holder for the world's largest lottery jackpot was a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in Nov. 2022, won by a single ticket sold in California. The winner was Edwin Castro, who released only the minimal information publicly required, but still managed to get into the news by buying a house or two, and for being the target of a somewhat dubious lawsuit.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Had no one matched all of the numbers drawn lottery officials said the next jackpot would have reached $1.2 billion.

With the jackpot being won Wednesday, the next Powerball annuity jackpot estimate is reset to its starting point of $20 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

Powerball lottery results are published within minutes of the drawing at USA Mega (www.usamega.com). The USA Mega Web site provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States's two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.

Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time

Wednesay's $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot stands as the sixth-largest lottery jackpot of all time in the United States — and the world.

Powerball: $2.0401 billion, Nov. 7, 2022 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina Mega Millions: $1.348 billion, Jan. 13, 2023 (25 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maine Mega Millions: $1.337 billion, Jul. 29, 2022 (29 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Illinois Powerball: $1.0798 billion, Jul. 19, 2023 (38 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Mega Millions: $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts Powerball: $754.6 million, Feb. 6, 2023 (33 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Washington Powerball: $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maryland Mega Millions: $720 million, Jul. 21, 2023 (26 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet Powerball: $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Mega Millions: $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia Powerball: $632.6 million, Jan 5, 2022 (39 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California, Wisconsin Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California

For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

Powerball: 14

Mega Millions: 11

Top 25 cash value jackpots

The Wednesday Powerball jackpot ranks as the 7th-largest cash value in world history.

Powerball: $997.6 million cash, Nov. 7, 2022 ($2.0401 billion annuity) - California Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina Mega Millions: $780.5 million cash, Jul. 29, 2022 ($1.337 billion annuity) - Illinois Mega Millions: $776.6 million cash, Jan. 22, 2021 ($1.05 billion annuity) - Michigan Mega Millions: $723.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2023 ($1.348 billion annuity) - Maine Powerball: $558.1 million cash, Jul. 19, 2023 ($1.0798 billion annuity) - California Powerball: $546.8 million cash, Jan. 20, 2021 ($731.1 million annuity) - Maryland Powerball: $496 million cash, Oct. 4, 2021 ($699.8 million annuity) - California Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts Powerball: $477 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Powerball: $450.2 million cash, Jan. 5, 2022 ($632.6 million annuity) - California, Wisconsin Powerball: $407.2 million cash, Feb. 6, 2023 ($754.6 million annuity) - Washington Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida Mega Millions: $369.6 million cash, Jul. 21, 2023 ($720 million annuity) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $349.3 million cash, May 21, 2021 ($516 million annuity) - Pennsylvania Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($648 million annuity) - California, Georgia Powerball: $341.7 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($522 million annuity) - California

The number of cash value jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are: