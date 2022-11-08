One lottery ticket sold in California wins $2 billion Powerball jackpot

Lump-sum cash option worth $997.6 million
By Todd Northrop
Around the United States, millions of people had to wait an extra ten hours last night to find out if they won the unbelievably massive Powerball jackpot, due to one unnamed state's inability to deal with the huge amount of ticket sales data.
When the drawing did finally occur Tuesday morning, it turns out that just one ticket sold in California matched all six numbers drawn and won the entire jackpot.
After all sales were tallied, that jackpot turns out to be worth $2 billion in 30 payments over 29 years, or $997.6 million in cash all at once.
It took 41 drawings since August 6th to finally produce a winner. The drawing is tied for the longest sequence of drawings in Powerball history, and now, by far, the largest lottery jackpot ever won in world history.
And it all goes to one ticket sold in California.
The winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center, at 15 W. Woodbury Rd. in Altadena, California.
One of the best things about winning the lottery in California is that there is no state tax on lottery prizes, with only federal taxes to pay. That means after all federal taxes are taken out, they will end up with either $1.3 billion over 29 years, or $628.5 million in cash.
Because California does not allow winners to claim anonymously, we will eventually find out who the big winner is. Hopefully they follow Lottery Post's guide for lottery winners and get a good plan together before claiming the prize.
The Powerball winning numbers for Monday, November 7, 2022, were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, with Powerball number 10. The Power Play number was 2.
The Monday Double Play drawing results were 1, 21, 27, 29, and 40, with Powerball number 18. Double Play is a game option currently available in 14 states that lets you play your numbers in a second drawing for an extra $1 per play, with a chance to win up to $10 million in cash. See How to Play Powerball at USA Mega for more information about Double Play.
Aside from the California winner, there were hundreds of other significant winners in the drawing.
23 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize: 3 from California, 3 from Florida, 1 from Georgia, 1 from Louisiana, 1 from Maryland, 1 from Massachusetts, 1 from Michigan, 2 from Missouri, 3 from New Jersey, 1 from North Carolina, 1 from Ohio, 1 from Oregon, 1 from Pennsylvania, 1 from South Carolina, 1 from Texas, and 1 from Washington. (The California winners each will claim a prizes of $1,149,661, due to the state's pari-mutuel payout formula.)
Out of all the second-prize tickets, only one of the tickets sold in Florida was purchased with the Power Play option, doubling their prize to $2 million.
When a Powerball ticket is purchased with the Power Play option for an extra $1 per ticket, a second-prize win is doubled and any other non-jackpot prize is multplied by the Power Play number drawn that evening. A complete list of prizes available for matching various numbers can be found on the Powerball Drawing Detail page at USA Mega, as well as on the Powerball Prize Payouts and the Powerball Double Play Prize Payouts pages at Lottery Post.
The Power Play option is not available in California, because the fixed nature of the prize increase offered with the Power Play is not compatible with California's pari-mutuel payouts.
Also, a total of 265 tickets matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball to win a $50,000 prize. Of those tickets, 42 were purchased with the Power Play option, increasing the prize to $100,000, and 36 were sold in California, where the prize awarded this drawing is $24,526.
The next Powerball drawing will take place Wednesday night at 10:59 pm Eastern Time with the jackpot amount reset to its starting point of $20 million.
Powerball is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.
Powerball lottery results are published within minutes of the drawing at USA Mega (www.usamega.com). The USA Mega Web site provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States's two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.
Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time
Monday's Powerball jackpot won by one ticket sold in California is the largest lottery jackpot in world history.
- Powerball: $2.0401 billion, Nov. 7, 2022 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California
- Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee
- Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina
- Mega Millions: $1.337 billion, Jul. 29, 2022 (29 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Illinois
- Mega Millions: $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan
- Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin
- Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts
- Powerball: $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maryland
- Powerball: $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California
- Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York
- Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
- Mega Millions: $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia
- Powerball: $632.6 million, Jan 5, 2022 (39 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California, Wisconsin
- Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida
- Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri
- Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
- Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana
- Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey
- Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Mega Millions: $516 million, May 21, 2021 (26 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Pennsylvania
- Mega Millions: $502 million, Oct. 14, 2022 (21 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California, Florida
- Powerball: $487 million, Jul. 30, 2016 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
- Powerball: $473.1 million, Apr. 27, 2022 (30 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Arizona
For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:
- Powerball: 14
- Mega Millions: 11
Top 25 cash value jackpots
The Monday Powerball jackpot ranks as the largest cash value in world history.
- Powerball: $997.6 million cash, Nov. 7, 2022 ($2.0401 billion annuity) - California
- Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee
- Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina
- Mega Millions: $780.5 million cash, Jul. 29, 2022 ($1.337 billion annuity) - Illinois
- Mega Millions: $776.6 million cash, Jan. 22, 2021 ($1.05 billion annuity) - Michigan
- Powerball: $546.8 million cash, Jan. 20, 2021 ($731.1 million annuity) - Maryland
- Powerball: $496 million cash, Oct. 4, 2021 ($699.8 million annuity) - California
- Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts
- Powerball: $477 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin
- Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
- Powerball: $450.2 million cash, Jan. 5, 2022 ($632.6 million annuity) - California, Wisconsin
- Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York
- Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri
- Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
- Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana
- Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida
- Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $349.3 million cash, May 21, 2021 ($516 million annuity) - Pennsylvania
- Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($648 million annuity) - California, Georgia
- Powerball: $341.7 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($522 million annuity) - California
- Mega Millions: $324 million cash, Mar. 30, 2018 ($533 million annuity) - New Jersey
- Mega Millions: $320.5 million cash, Jul. 24, 2018 ($543 million annuity) - California
- Mega Millions: $319.9 million cash, Jun. 9, 2020 ($414 million annuity) - Arizona
- Mega Millions: $314.4 million cash, Sep. 21, 2021 ($431 million annuity) - New York
The number of cash value jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:
- Mega Millions: 13
- Powerball: 12
One winner, wow!
Cheater state
Nobody won second prize in New York. .... That's it. I am moving out of that state.
I could be wrong but California seems to have jackpot winners A LOT more than other states.
Once again I want to extend a congrats to all those who came out ahead. I'm happy I only buy one ticket during high jackpots because that fiasco last night has left a horrid taste in my mouth.
They should really launch an investigation. Tipton may be behind this.
one unnamed state's inability to deal with the huge amount of ticket sales data.
Let me guess which state that was. It probability begins with a C and ends with a A.
I wonder if they got Stanley Kubrick to do the 'Live' drawing today?
New York been winning 2nd place prizes this entire month and none for this draw???? This is CLEARLY RIGGED
I'm moving to Cali tomorrow lol
The gas station that sold the winning ticket in Altadena is along a commuter route very close (by CA standards) to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Did a brainiac who works there crack the lottery and get some tickets on the way to work? Too much of a coincidence for me. Please pass the tin foil.
This really sucks nuts. I was hoping for 10 winners from 10 different states. Ticket was sold at a gas station and could be just someone passing through . Congrats to the winner . It's a monumental achievement . Now back to Mega Millions. I'm tired.
OK everybody.....Back to work. It's over!
See you all again in another 41 drawings.
Congrats to the lucky single ticket winner.
The winner is in Altadena california, which is roughly 17 miles west of where I am living.