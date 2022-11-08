Record $1.9 billion Powerball drawing delayed until Tuesday

Nov 8, 2022, 6:27 am (58 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

By Todd Northrop

One of the most hotly-anticipated lottery drawings of all time never happened Monday night, as lottery officials were scrambling to process the massive amount of ticket sales data generated by the record $1.9 billion jackpot.

Officials now estimate that the drawing should kick off sometime Tuesday morning. A specific time has not been set.

The delay was initially caused by one participating lottery that needed extra time to complete required security protocols, the California Lottery said.

Later, the Multi-State Lottery Association released a statement explaining that one participating lottery needed more time to process its sales and play data.

The organization explained that all 48 participating lotteries are required to submit their sales and plays before the winning numbers can be selected.

"Powerball has stringent security requirements to protect the integrity of the game and remains committed to holding a drawing that gives all players a fair chance to win," the statement said.

"Due to the length of the draw delay, it is likely that we will not know the official results of the Powerball drawing until Tuesday morning," it continued.

People across the United States have been scooping up lottery tickets at a frantic pace ever since nobody won Saturday night's $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot.

There have now been 40 drawings since Aug. 6 without a top prize winner, generating a jackpot larger than any other seen in world history.

If nobody wins the current $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot, the next jackpot will be $2.3 billion, according to the Texas Lottery.

Players will be able to find the winning numbers at both USA Mega, as well as on Lottery Post, on the players' state lottery results page.

The winning numbers will be published immediately after the delayed drawing takes place.