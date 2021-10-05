 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited October 5, 2021, 11:32 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

$699.8 million Powerball lottery jackpot won by single ticket sold in California

Oct 5, 2021, 6:21 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
PowerballPowerball: $699.8 million Powerball lottery jackpot won by single ticket sold in CaliforniaRating:

By Todd Northrop

One Powerball lottery ticket sold in California won the seventh-largest lottery prize in U.S. history on Monday night.

The lucky numbers for the $699.8 million jackpot were 12, 22, 54, 66, and 69, with Powerball number 15. The Power Play multiplier was 2. The top prize was adjusted upwards from the initial estimate of $685 million after all proceeds were counted Monday night.

The lump sum payout for the single winning ticket is a jaw-dropping $496 million.

The winning ticket was sold at the Albertsons grocery store at 730 Quintana Road in Morro Bay.

Monday night's Powerball win is the seventh-largest jackpot in history, and the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot. The cash value is the fifth-largest ever awarded. (See the complete top 25 lists below.)

The jackpot winner has the choice to take the $699.8 million paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or the $496 million lump sum payment all at once. The annuity payments increase by 5% each year. All prize amounts are subject to federal tax, the results of which can be seen on the Powerball Jackpot Analysis page at USA Mega.

Lottery winners in California cannot claim prizes anonymously, and cannot claim a prize through a trust. The winner has one year in which to claim their jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot had grown since June, when a ticket sold in Florida won a $285.6 million jackpot. The Oct. 4 drawing was the 41st since that last winner, making this the longest jackpot roll in Powerball history.

The Powerball jackpot resets to its starting point of $20 million for Wednesday's drawing.

The odds of hitting Monday's grand prize was 1 in about 292 million. But Powerball says 1 in every 24.87 tickets wins a prize, starting at $4.

In the Monday Powerball drawing, 6 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize: 1 from Arizona, 1 from Florida, 2 from Massachusetts, 1 from Tennessee, and 1 from Virginia.

Only one of the second-prize winners — the ticket sold in Tennessee — purchased the Power Play option for an extra $1 per play, doubling their prize to $2 million.

Also in the Monday drawing, 71 tickets matched four white numbers plus the Powerball and won $50,000. Of those tickets, 22 were purchased with the Power Play option, increasing the prize to $100,000, and 7 of the tickets were sold in California, where the prize was worth $21,823 this drawing.

When a Powerball ticket is purchased with the Power Play option for an extra $1 per ticket, a second-prize win is doubled and any other non-jackpot prize is multplied by the Power Play number drawn that evening.

Power Play is not available in California, because the fixed nature of the prize increase offered in Power Play is not compatible with California's pari-mutuel payouts.

A full chart of payout amounts and the official drawing video can be found on the Powerball Drawing Detail page at USA Mega, as well as on the Powerball Prize Payouts page at Lottery Post.

The Monday Double Play drawing results were 4, 13, 18, 61, and 63, with Powerball number 17. Double Play is a new game option currently available in 13 states that lets you play your numbers in a second drawing for $1 per play, with a chance to win up to $10 million in cash. See How to Play Powerball at USA Mega for more information about Double Play.

The next Powerball drawing will take place Wednesday night at 10:59 pm Eastern Time.

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

Powerball lottery results are published within minutes of the drawing at USA Mega (www.usamega.com). The USA Mega Web site provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States's two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.

Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time

Monday's Powerball jackpot was the 7th-largest lottery jackpot of all time in the United States, and the 5th-largest Powerball jackpot ever.

  1. Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina
  3. Mega Millions: $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan
  4. Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin
  5. Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts
  6. Powerball: $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maryland
  7. Powerball: $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California
  8. Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York
  9. Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  10. Mega Millions: $636 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia
  11. Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida
  12. Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri
  13. Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
  14. Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
  15. Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
  16. Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana
  17. Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey
  18. Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
  19. Mega Millions: $516 million, May 21, 2021 (26 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Pennsylvania
  20. Powerball: $487 million, Jul. 30, 2016 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
  21. Powerball: $456.7 million, Mar. 17, 2018 (19 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Pennsylvania
  22. Mega Millions: $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Florida
  23. Powerball: $448.4 million, Aug. 7, 2013 (12 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Minnesota, New Jersey (2)
  24. Powerball: $447.8 million, Jun. 10, 2017 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
  25. Powerball: $435.3 million, Feb. 22, 2017 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Indiana

The number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

  • Powerball: 15
  • Mega Millions: 10

Top 25 cash value jackpots

The Monday Powerball jackpot ranks as the 5th-largest cash value in U.S. history.

  1. Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina
  3. Mega Millions: $776.6 million cash, Jan. 22, 2021 ($1.05 billion annuity) - Michigan
  4. Powerball: $546.8 million cash, Jan. 20, 2021 ($731.1 million annuity) - Maryland
  5. Powerball: $496 million cash, Oct. 4, 2021 ($699.8 million annuity) - California
  6. Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts
  7. Powerball: $476.9 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin
  8. Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  9. Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York
  10. Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri
  11. Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
  12. Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana
  13. Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida
  14. Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire
  15. Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($636 million annuity) - California, Georgia
  16. Mega Millions: $349.3 million cash, May 21, 2021 ($516 million annuity) - Pennsylvania
  17. Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($522 million annuity) - California
  18. Powerball: $336.8 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire
  19. Mega Millions: $324 million cash, Mar. 30, 2018 ($533 million annuity) - New Jersey
  20. Mega Millions: $320.5 million cash, Jul. 24, 2018 ($543 million annuity) - California
  21. Mega Millions: $319.9 million cash, Jun. 9, 2020 ($414 million annuity) - Arizona
  22. Mega Millions: $314.4 million cash, Sep. 21, 2021 ($431 million annuity) - New York
  23. Powerball: $284 million cash, May 7, 2016 ($429.6 million annuity) - New Jersey
  24. Mega Millions: $281.9 million cash, Jan. 5, 2018 ($451 million annuity) - Florida
  25. Powerball: $279.1 million cash, Jun. 10, 2017 ($447.8 million annuity) - California

The number of jackpot cash values in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

  • Powerball: 13
  • Mega Millions: 12

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

18 comments. Last comment 2 minutes ago by billybucks.
Page 1 of 2
Previous TopicNext Topic
hearsetrax
hearsetrax's avatar - alien on_computer.jpg

United States
Member #52343
May 21, 2007
3391 Posts
Offline

Kalipornia always wins

    TheMeatman2005
    TheMeatman2005's avatar - lightening
    Brooklyn, NY
    United States
    Member #169716
    October 29, 2015
    1534 Posts
    Offline

    Congrats to the lucky ticket holder! Party

    It wasn't me No Nod

    Back to work! Crying

    Maybe next time Yes Nod

    The Meatman 🥩🍗🍔🍖🍤🌭

    “The quickest way to double your money is to fold it in half and put it in your back pocket.” Will Rogers

    Winning happens in a flash, Like A Bolt Of Lightning!  Patriot

      greenemill
      Avatar
      New Member
      chicago
      United States
      Member #57609
      January 12, 2008
      14 Posts
      Offline

      California, New York or Florida is the place to be because those states always gets a winner.

      AG.ψ

        TheGameGrl
        TheGameGrl's avatar - Lottery-012.jpg
        A long and winding road
        United States
        Member #17083
        June 10, 2005
        6611 Posts
        Offline

        May it be one person, smiling ear to ear! 

        What a way to start the fall season :) 

        Congrats !

        Count your smiles.

          CDanaT
          CDanaT's avatar - Nolz june15.jpg
          Central TN
          United States
          Member #121187
          January 4, 2012
          5481 Posts
          Offline

          The Johnny Paycheck song will have to be put on hold for awhile longer.... Back to the grind

          Congrats to the lucky ticket purchaser  Star

          Integrity: There is just no substitute.

          A man's rights rest in 3 boxes: the ballot box, the jury box and the cartridge box

            NJJim
            NJJim's avatar - Lottery-026.jpg
            Bergen County NJ
            United States
            Member #104844
            January 21, 2011
            492 Posts
            Offline

            I would like to say,  congrats to that one ticket holder, and you have no idea the hell you gare in for!

            Seems so simple: three digits, 168 to one odds when boxed... all you have to do is pick the right ones!

              Bleudog101
              Avatar
              Simpsonville
              United States
              Member #163182
              January 22, 2015
              2708 Posts
              Offline

              $8 on a $20 ticket that a clerk was trying to get rid of in Indiana.   

               

              Then it was off to Caesars.   Couldn't take the smoke anymore so my friend said let me know when you get off that machine (Lightning Link Best Bet).  He gets on and wins $10K!!

               

              BETTOR (sic) next time fellow LP'ers!

                Big Joey
                Avatar
                Louisiana
                United States
                Member #191892
                August 27, 2018
                825 Posts
                Offline

                I bought 33 power play quick picks for $99.00 and did almost nothing. I wonder how much the winner spent? Cheers

                All number sets are contenders until the drawing occurs.

                  Speler
                  Avatar

                  Belgium
                  Member #214858
                  April 17, 2021
                  709 Posts
                  Offline

                  I think that they broke the group of tobacco companies in the Netherlands. They are on the way for a non-smoking generation. Can you imagine? You would go to work and no office stinks, no stink in the buses or trains, no trash on the floor, nobody with a darkened voice, less people coughing ... nobody squeezing a burning cigarette on your arm or hand ...
                  $10000, that's a nice win.

                    Think
                    Think's avatar - lightbulb
                    Marquette, MI
                    United States
                    Member #20540
                    August 20, 2005
                    955 Posts
                    Offline

                    I wonder how the DoublePlay states did.  Michigan only got two third prize winners (50k) on a record Jackpot.  I wonder if that is because some of the money played got diverted into the DoublePlay game so less tickets were bought overall.  Is there an analysis somewhere of how the DoublePlay states did on second and third prizes in the main game?

                      sully16
                      sully16's avatar - sharan
                      25
                      Dr.President Elect
                      Michigan
                      United States
                      Member #81738
                      October 28, 2009
                      90249 Posts
                      Online

                      Congrats to the lucky winner. Enjoy! Party

                       US Flag

                        sully16
                        sully16's avatar - sharan
                        25
                        Dr.President Elect
                        Michigan
                        United States
                        Member #81738
                        October 28, 2009
                        90249 Posts
                        Online

                        Kalipornia always wins

                        Sweet kitty , loves a powerball winner.

                         US Flag

                          Ranett
                          Ranett's avatar - NBie0qv

                          United States
                          Member #201957
                          November 3, 2019
                          1056 Posts
                          Offline

                          40 rollovers is a new record.

                            wander73
                            wander73's avatar - Lottery-008.jpg

                            United States
                            Member #153767
                            March 24, 2014
                            5270 Posts
                            Offline

                            I didn't realize that one.  awesome.

                            Anyone can beat my price,  no one can beat my value.

                            I don't sell the steak,  I sell the sizzle!

                            I set the market value on items

                               
                              Page 1 of 2
                              1 - Current Page2 - Last Page