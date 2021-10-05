$699.8 million Powerball lottery jackpot won by single ticket sold in California

Quick Links
By Todd Northrop
One Powerball lottery ticket sold in California won the seventh-largest lottery prize in U.S. history on Monday night.
The lucky numbers for the $699.8 million jackpot were 12, 22, 54, 66, and 69, with Powerball number 15. The Power Play multiplier was 2. The top prize was adjusted upwards from the initial estimate of $685 million after all proceeds were counted Monday night.
The lump sum payout for the single winning ticket is a jaw-dropping $496 million.
The winning ticket was sold at the Albertsons grocery store at 730 Quintana Road in Morro Bay.
Monday night's Powerball win is the seventh-largest jackpot in history, and the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot. The cash value is the fifth-largest ever awarded. (See the complete top 25 lists below.)
The jackpot winner has the choice to take the $699.8 million paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or the $496 million lump sum payment all at once. The annuity payments increase by 5% each year. All prize amounts are subject to federal tax, the results of which can be seen on the Powerball Jackpot Analysis page at USA Mega.
Lottery winners in California cannot claim prizes anonymously, and cannot claim a prize through a trust. The winner has one year in which to claim their jackpot.
The Powerball jackpot had grown since June, when a ticket sold in Florida won a $285.6 million jackpot. The Oct. 4 drawing was the 41st since that last winner, making this the longest jackpot roll in Powerball history.
The Powerball jackpot resets to its starting point of $20 million for Wednesday's drawing.
The odds of hitting Monday's grand prize was 1 in about 292 million. But Powerball says 1 in every 24.87 tickets wins a prize, starting at $4.
In the Monday Powerball drawing, 6 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize: 1 from Arizona, 1 from Florida, 2 from Massachusetts, 1 from Tennessee, and 1 from Virginia.
Only one of the second-prize winners — the ticket sold in Tennessee — purchased the Power Play option for an extra $1 per play, doubling their prize to $2 million.
Also in the Monday drawing, 71 tickets matched four white numbers plus the Powerball and won $50,000. Of those tickets, 22 were purchased with the Power Play option, increasing the prize to $100,000, and 7 of the tickets were sold in California, where the prize was worth $21,823 this drawing.
When a Powerball ticket is purchased with the Power Play option for an extra $1 per ticket, a second-prize win is doubled and any other non-jackpot prize is multplied by the Power Play number drawn that evening.
Power Play is not available in California, because the fixed nature of the prize increase offered in Power Play is not compatible with California's pari-mutuel payouts.
A full chart of payout amounts and the official drawing video can be found on the Powerball Drawing Detail page at USA Mega, as well as on the Powerball Prize Payouts page at Lottery Post.
The Monday Double Play drawing results were 4, 13, 18, 61, and 63, with Powerball number 17. Double Play is a new game option currently available in 13 states that lets you play your numbers in a second drawing for $1 per play, with a chance to win up to $10 million in cash. See How to Play Powerball at USA Mega for more information about Double Play.
The next Powerball drawing will take place Wednesday night at 10:59 pm Eastern Time.
Powerball is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.
Powerball lottery results are published within minutes of the drawing at USA Mega (www.usamega.com). The USA Mega Web site provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States's two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.
Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time
Monday's Powerball jackpot was the 7th-largest lottery jackpot of all time in the United States, and the 5th-largest Powerball jackpot ever.
- Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee
- Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina
- Mega Millions: $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan
- Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin
- Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts
- Powerball: $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maryland
- Powerball: $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California
- Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York
- Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
- Mega Millions: $636 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia
- Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida
- Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri
- Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
- Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana
- Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey
- Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Mega Millions: $516 million, May 21, 2021 (26 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Pennsylvania
- Powerball: $487 million, Jul. 30, 2016 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
- Powerball: $456.7 million, Mar. 17, 2018 (19 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Pennsylvania
- Mega Millions: $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Florida
- Powerball: $448.4 million, Aug. 7, 2013 (12 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Minnesota, New Jersey (2)
- Powerball: $447.8 million, Jun. 10, 2017 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Powerball: $435.3 million, Feb. 22, 2017 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Indiana
The number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:
- Powerball: 15
- Mega Millions: 10
Top 25 cash value jackpots
The Monday Powerball jackpot ranks as the 5th-largest cash value in U.S. history.
- Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee
- Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina
- Mega Millions: $776.6 million cash, Jan. 22, 2021 ($1.05 billion annuity) - Michigan
- Powerball: $546.8 million cash, Jan. 20, 2021 ($731.1 million annuity) - Maryland
- Powerball: $496 million cash, Oct. 4, 2021 ($699.8 million annuity) - California
- Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts
- Powerball: $476.9 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin
- Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
- Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York
- Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri
- Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
- Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana
- Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida
- Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($636 million annuity) - California, Georgia
- Mega Millions: $349.3 million cash, May 21, 2021 ($516 million annuity) - Pennsylvania
- Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($522 million annuity) - California
- Powerball: $336.8 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $324 million cash, Mar. 30, 2018 ($533 million annuity) - New Jersey
- Mega Millions: $320.5 million cash, Jul. 24, 2018 ($543 million annuity) - California
- Mega Millions: $319.9 million cash, Jun. 9, 2020 ($414 million annuity) - Arizona
- Mega Millions: $314.4 million cash, Sep. 21, 2021 ($431 million annuity) - New York
- Powerball: $284 million cash, May 7, 2016 ($429.6 million annuity) - New Jersey
- Mega Millions: $281.9 million cash, Jan. 5, 2018 ($451 million annuity) - Florida
- Powerball: $279.1 million cash, Jun. 10, 2017 ($447.8 million annuity) - California
The number of jackpot cash values in the top 25, by lottery game, are:
- Powerball: 13
- Mega Millions: 12
Kalipornia always wins
Congrats to the lucky ticket holder!
It wasn't me
Back to work!
Maybe next time
California, New York or Florida is the place to be because those states always gets a winner.
May it be one person, smiling ear to ear!
What a way to start the fall season :)
Congrats !
The Johnny Paycheck song will have to be put on hold for awhile longer.... Back to the grind
Congrats to the lucky ticket purchaser
I would like to say, congrats to that one ticket holder, and you have no idea the hell you gare in for!
$8 on a $20 ticket that a clerk was trying to get rid of in Indiana.
Then it was off to Caesars. Couldn't take the smoke anymore so my friend said let me know when you get off that machine (Lightning Link Best Bet). He gets on and wins $10K!!
BETTOR (sic) next time fellow LP'ers!
I bought 33 power play quick picks for $99.00 and did almost nothing. I wonder how much the winner spent?
All number sets are contenders until the drawing occurs.
I think that they broke the group of tobacco companies in the Netherlands. They are on the way for a non-smoking generation. Can you imagine? You would go to work and no office stinks, no stink in the buses or trains, no trash on the floor, nobody with a darkened voice, less people coughing ... nobody squeezing a burning cigarette on your arm or hand ...
$10000, that's a nice win.
I wonder how the DoublePlay states did. Michigan only got two third prize winners (50k) on a record Jackpot. I wonder if that is because some of the money played got diverted into the DoublePlay game so less tickets were bought overall. Is there an analysis somewhere of how the DoublePlay states did on second and third prizes in the main game?
Congrats to the lucky winner. Enjoy!
Kalipornia always wins
Sweet kitty , loves a powerball winner.
40 rollovers is a new record.
I didn't realize that one. awesome.
