Tickets sold in California and Wisconsin split $632.6 million Powerball jackpot
Powerball: Tickets sold in California and Wisconsin split $632.6 million Powerball jackpot
Two players get a piece of the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot in history
Updated with retailer location for Wisconsin ticket
By Kate Northrop
Two Powerball tickets, one sold in California and the other in Wisconsin, won the eleventh-largest lottery prize in U.S. history on Wednesday night.
The lucky numbers for the $632.6 million jackpot were 6, 14, 25, 33, and 46, with Powerball 17. The Power Play multiplier was 2.
The lump sum payout for the two winnings tickets is a mouthwatering $225.1 million before taxes each. Should one ticket have won the jackpot, the cash option would have been $450.2 million.
The winning ticket in California was sold at a 7-Eleven on Wyndham Drive in Sacramento. The store will receive a $1 million bonus for selling a winning ticket.
The winning ticket in Wisconsin was sold at Jackson Pointe Citgo, located at 2710 Packerland Drive in Green Bay.
"My heart is racing. I have goosebumps all over," said Mary Willems, General Manager at Jackson Pointe Citgo. "It's just really great for our store, for our community here. We have a lot of regulars who play the game all the time and I'm hoping that whoever won this ticket is a regular and that we can share in their joy. I thank the Lottery for doing so much for us and just being there all the time."
Wednesday night's Powerball win is the eleventh-largest jackpot in history and the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot. The cash value is the ninth-largest ever awarded. (See the complete top 25 lists below.)
The jackpot winners have a choice to take their share of the $632.6 million paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or the $225.1 million split of the lump sum payment all at once. The annuity payments increase by 5% each year. All prize amounts are subject to federal tax, the results of which can be seen on the Powerball Jackpot Analysis page at USA Mega.
Lottery winners in California and Wisconsin cannot claim prizes anonymously, and cannot claim a prize through a trust. The winner in California has a year to claim their share of the jackpot, while the winner in Wisconsin has 180 days.
The Powerball jackpot had grown since October, when a ticket sold in California won a $699.8 million jackpot. The winner stepped forward to claim the jackpot in December. The Jan. 5 drawing was the 40th since the last winner, making this the second-longest jackpot roll in Powerball history.
The Powerball jackpot reset to its starting point of $20 million for Saturday's drawing.
The odds of hitting Wednesday's grand prize was 1 in about 292 million, but Powerball says 1 in every 24.87 tickets wins a prize, starting at $4.
In the Wednesday Powerball drawing, 14 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1 million prize: 1 from Arizona, 1 from California, 4 from Florida, 1 from Georgia, 1 from Indiana, from Maryland, 1 from Missouri, 1 from New Jersey, 2 from New York, and 1 from Texas.
Two of those players, one from Florida and the other from Georgia, had purchased the Power Play option for an extra $1 per play, doubling their prize to $2 million.
Also in the Wednesday drawing, 77 tickets matched four white numbers plus the Powerball and won $50,000. Of those tickets, 13 were purchased with the Power Play option, increasing the prize to $100,000, and 9 of the tickets were sold in California, where the prize was worth $22,825 this drawing.
When a Powerball ticket is purchased with the Power Play option for an extra $1 per ticket, a second-prize win is doubled and any other non-jackpot prize is multiplied by the Power Play number drawn that evening.
Power Play is not available in California, because the fixed nature of the prize increase offered in Power Play is not compatible with California's pari-mutuel payouts.
A full chart of payout amounts and the official drawing video can be found on the Powerball Drawing Detail page at USA Mega, as well as on the Powerball Prize Payouts page at Lottery Post.
The Wednesday Double Play drawing results were 23, 41, 56, 62, and 65, with Powerball number 4. Double Play is a game option currently available in 13 states that lets you play your numbers in a second drawing for $1 per play, with a chance to win up to $10 million in cash. See How to Play Powerball at USA Mega for more information about Double Play.
The next Powerball drawing will take place Saturday night at 10:59 pm Eastern Time.
Powerball is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.
Powerball lottery results are published within minutes of the drawing at USA Mega (www.usamega.com). The USA Mega Web site provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States's two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.
Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time
Monday's Powerball jackpot was the 11th-largest lottery jackpot of all time in the United States, and the 7th-largest Powerball jackpot ever.
- Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee
- Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina
- Mega Millions: $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan
- Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin
- Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts
- Powerball: $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maryland
- Powerball: $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California
- Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York
- Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
- Mega Millions: $636 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia
- Powerball: $632.6 million, Jan 5, 2022 (39 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California, Wisconsin
- Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida
- Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri
- Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
- Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana
- Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey
- Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
- Mega Millions: $516 million, May 21, 2021 (26 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Pennsylvania
- Powerball: $487 million, Jul. 30, 2016 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire
- Powerball: $456.7 million, Mar. 17, 2018 (19 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Pennsylvania
- Mega Millions: $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Florida
- Powerball: $448.4 million, Aug. 7, 2013 (12 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Minnesota, New Jersey (2)
- Powerball: $447.8 million, Jun. 10, 2017 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California
The number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:
- Powerball: 15
- Mega Millions: 10
Top 25 cash value jackpots
The Wednesday Powerball jackpot ranks as the 9th-largest cash value in U.S. history.
- Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee
- Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina
- Mega Millions: $776.6 million cash, Jan. 22, 2021 ($1.05 billion annuity) - Michigan
- Powerball: $546.8 million cash, Jan. 20, 2021 ($731.1 million annuity) - Maryland
- Powerball: $496 million cash, Oct. 4, 2021 ($699.8 million annuity) - California
- Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts
- Powerball: $476.9 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin
- Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
- Powerball: $450.2 million cash, Jan. 5, 2022 ($632.6 million annuity) - California, Wisconsin
- Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York
- Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri
- Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
- Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana
- Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida
- Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($636 million annuity) - California, Georgia
- Mega Millions: $349.3 million cash, May 21, 2021 ($516 million annuity) - Pennsylvania
- Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($522 million annuity) - California
- Powerball: $336.8 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire
- Mega Millions: $324 million cash, Mar. 30, 2018 ($533 million annuity) - New Jersey
- Mega Millions: $320.5 million cash, Jul. 24, 2018 ($543 million annuity) - California
- Mega Millions: $319.9 million cash, Jun. 9, 2020 ($414 million annuity) - Arizona
- Mega Millions: $314.4 million cash, Sep. 21, 2021 ($431 million annuity) - New York
- Powerball: $284 million cash, May 7, 2016 ($429.6 million annuity) - New Jersey
- Mega Millions: $281.9 million cash, Jan. 5, 2018 ($451 million annuity) - Florida
The number of jackpot cash values in the top 25, by lottery game, are:
- Powerball: 13
- Mega Millions: 12
i thought last night i was knocking on heavens door but after drawing i see i knocked on hells door by mistake in powerball!
Congrats to the Two Winners!
A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!
Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.
Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.
The best way to learn is to never stop being a student!
Let me see......30 lump sum payments over 29 years or 225 million right now? I would contact a "real" financial adviser and after making a few plans, i would go take ownership of the money. 29 years is a long time.
You know what would be weird.? If the person in Green Bay who bought the winning ticket turns out to be Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He would probably never go pickup the money.
They can't stay anonymous! Good! I can find out if either of them is a cousin lol..........
Anyway, yet another record jackpot with no second prize winners in Michigan.
Looks like if nobody wins for awhile I can start my buy in on March 12th for the next go around which would put me in it for about ten draws for that one.
Turn Off, Tune Out, Drop In
Mega Millions is $278 million and now this cash cow has been won MM can go up faster...we'll see.
Once upon a time the Lottery was rigged that only Liberal Democratic states claim huge jackpots, now 2 big winners claim Power Ball jackpot, California where every one is fleeing and Wisconsin, the state that burns it own towns down. Which Liberal state will claim the MEGA MILLIONS next win, will it be NY, Philadelphia, any one wants to make a logical guess what Liberal Democrat state wins the MEGA MILLIONS, odds of winning, 1 in 300 million, odds of which state takes the jackpot, only Democratic states wins the Multi State Lottery, this entire lottery is corrupt rigged with great deception.
Once upon a time the Lottery was rigged that only Liberal Democratic states claim huge jackpots, now 2 big winners claim Power Ball jackpot, California where every one is fleeing and Wisconsin, the state that burns it own towns down. Which Liberal state will claim the MEGA MILLIONS next win, will it be NY, Philadelphia, any one wants to make a logical guess what Liberal Democrat state wins the MEGA MILLIONS, odds of winning, 1 in 300 million, odds of which state takes the jackpot, only Democratic states wins the Multi State Lottery, this entire lottery is corrupt rigged with great deception.
Surprised you didn't berate our Governor Beshear. I needed hip boots reading your post shoveling snow just now.
One thing I'd say to your post is PROVE it. Well maybe that's the mentality of folks in Harlan County, KY, but definitely Shelby County, KY.
The question I ask why in the past drawings leaned most of every draw win goes to the most repeated same state's, now on a logical reasoning stand point with random odds that's appears to be kinda fishy, one doesn't need hip boots to see through this Political Oligarch empire, ask this one question to every Politician that's in office or running for one, Can he or she show me one Politician that's suffers financially during a bad economy or recession and the answer would be a big no, Prove me wrong, check the facts, research the past Multi State Lottery wins, check the states, one will see a pattern developing that looks kinda odd, if one man was able to rig it, Eddie Tipton rigged the Multi State Lottery and who knows the real facts behind it all, now that the all Lottery numbers are randomly selected by a computer that makes rigging more easier than ever, the lottery is regulated and rigged to benefit certain democratic states, where the Government is in control corruption runs deep more deeper than ever before, who would have ever thought a person campaigning that could draw no more than 100 people would out beat a man that drawed thousands campaigning in U.S Presidential election, sure as the 2020 election was rigged and many Americans was denied their rightful vote so is the Lottery rigged and being robbed blind.
Once upon a time the Lottery was rigged that only Liberal Democratic states claim huge jackpots, now 2 big winners claim Power Ball jackpot, California where every one is fleeing and Wisconsin, the state that burns it own towns down. Which Liberal state will claim the MEGA MILLIONS next win, will it be NY, Philadelphia, any one wants to make a logical guess what Liberal Democrat state wins the MEGA MILLIONS, odds of winning, 1 in 300 million, odds of which state takes the jackpot, only Democratic states wins the Multi State Lottery, this entire lottery is corrupt rigged with great deception.
It's way too easy to win in CA anyway. They don't bother to really play their state games bc they know they'll be sharing the pot with 100,000 or more other jackpot winners each draw.
I am the Prince of Thieves!!!
Once upon a time the Lottery was rigged that only Liberal Democratic states claim huge jackpots, now 2 big winners claim Power Ball jackpot, California where every one is fleeing and Wisconsin, the state that burns it own towns down. Which Liberal state will claim the MEGA MILLIONS next win, will it be NY, Philadelphia, any one wants to make a logical guess what Liberal Democrat state wins the MEGA MILLIONS, odds of winning, 1 in 300 million, odds of which state takes the jackpot, only Democratic states wins the Multi State Lottery, this entire lottery is corrupt rigged with great deception.
It is not rigged. Those states are the more populated so there are more people playing. I don't know if you are joking but it was funny either way.
The only valid point you've made is with Eddie Tipton. But, you fail to acknowledge, like a Republican, that MM & PB are still mechanical balls.
We won by seven million votes and had the required 270 electoral votes as well. You do have somewhat a valid point as some were denied the right to vote--that pertains mainly to convicted felons who in many states are denied that right. I thought here in KY they were repealing that?
As a retired US Army Veteran I am sick to death of Communists in that party, as well as those domestic terrorists that attempted to destroy democracy one year ago.
Let's not discuss politics anymore, God doesn't like ugly.
Congratulations to the two winners! WTG!
For anyone wondering which games are drawn using ball sets and which are done with random number generators, Todd has posted this Report Card showing what each state uses to select winners.
https://www.lotterypost.com/lottery-report-card.asp
Have fun and the best of luck to everyone!