Tickets sold in California and Wisconsin split $632.6 million Powerball jackpot

Two players get a piece of the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot in history

Updated with retailer location for Wisconsin ticket

By Kate Northrop

Two Powerball tickets, one sold in California and the other in Wisconsin, won the eleventh-largest lottery prize in U.S. history on Wednesday night.

The lucky numbers for the $632.6 million jackpot were 6, 14, 25, 33, and 46, with Powerball 17. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

The lump sum payout for the two winnings tickets is a mouthwatering $225.1 million before taxes each. Should one ticket have won the jackpot, the cash option would have been $450.2 million.

The winning ticket in California was sold at a 7-Eleven on Wyndham Drive in Sacramento. The store will receive a $1 million bonus for selling a winning ticket.

The winning ticket in Wisconsin was sold at Jackson Pointe Citgo, located at 2710 Packerland Drive in Green Bay.

"My heart is racing. I have goosebumps all over," said Mary Willems, General Manager at Jackson Pointe Citgo. "It's just really great for our store, for our community here. We have a lot of regulars who play the game all the time and I'm hoping that whoever won this ticket is a regular and that we can share in their joy. I thank the Lottery for doing so much for us and just being there all the time."

Wednesday night's Powerball win is the eleventh-largest jackpot in history and the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot. The cash value is the ninth-largest ever awarded. (See the complete top 25 lists below.)

The jackpot winners have a choice to take their share of the $632.6 million paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or the $225.1 million split of the lump sum payment all at once. The annuity payments increase by 5% each year. All prize amounts are subject to federal tax, the results of which can be seen on the Powerball Jackpot Analysis page at USA Mega.

Lottery winners in California and Wisconsin cannot claim prizes anonymously, and cannot claim a prize through a trust. The winner in California has a year to claim their share of the jackpot, while the winner in Wisconsin has 180 days.

The Powerball jackpot had grown since October, when a ticket sold in California won a $699.8 million jackpot. The winner stepped forward to claim the jackpot in December. The Jan. 5 drawing was the 40th since the last winner, making this the second-longest jackpot roll in Powerball history.

The Powerball jackpot reset to its starting point of $20 million for Saturday's drawing.

The odds of hitting Wednesday's grand prize was 1 in about 292 million, but Powerball says 1 in every 24.87 tickets wins a prize, starting at $4.

In the Wednesday Powerball drawing, 14 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1 million prize: 1 from Arizona, 1 from California, 4 from Florida, 1 from Georgia, 1 from Indiana, from Maryland, 1 from Missouri, 1 from New Jersey, 2 from New York, and 1 from Texas.

Two of those players, one from Florida and the other from Georgia, had purchased the Power Play option for an extra $1 per play, doubling their prize to $2 million.

Also in the Wednesday drawing, 77 tickets matched four white numbers plus the Powerball and won $50,000. Of those tickets, 13 were purchased with the Power Play option, increasing the prize to $100,000, and 9 of the tickets were sold in California, where the prize was worth $22,825 this drawing.

When a Powerball ticket is purchased with the Power Play option for an extra $1 per ticket, a second-prize win is doubled and any other non-jackpot prize is multiplied by the Power Play number drawn that evening.

Power Play is not available in California, because the fixed nature of the prize increase offered in Power Play is not compatible with California's pari-mutuel payouts.

A full chart of payout amounts and the official drawing video can be found on the Powerball Drawing Detail page at USA Mega, as well as on the Powerball Prize Payouts page at Lottery Post.

The Wednesday Double Play drawing results were 23, 41, 56, 62, and 65, with Powerball number 4. Double Play is a game option currently available in 13 states that lets you play your numbers in a second drawing for $1 per play, with a chance to win up to $10 million in cash. See How to Play Powerball at USA Mega for more information about Double Play.

The next Powerball drawing will take place Saturday night at 10:59 pm Eastern Time.

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

Powerball lottery results are published within minutes of the drawing at USA Mega (www.usamega.com). The USA Mega Web site provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States's two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.

Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time

Monday's Powerball jackpot was the 11th-largest lottery jackpot of all time in the United States, and the 7th-largest Powerball jackpot ever.

Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina Mega Millions: $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts Powerball: $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maryland Powerball: $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Mega Millions: $636 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia Powerball: $632.6 million, Jan 5, 2022 (39 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California, Wisconsin Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Mega Millions: $516 million, May 21, 2021 (26 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Pennsylvania Powerball: $487 million, Jul. 30, 2016 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire Powerball: $456.7 million, Mar. 17, 2018 (19 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Pennsylvania Mega Millions: $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Florida Powerball: $448.4 million, Aug. 7, 2013 (12 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Minnesota, New Jersey (2) Powerball: $447.8 million, Jun. 10, 2017 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California

The number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

Powerball: 15

Mega Millions: 10

Top 25 cash value jackpots

The Wednesday Powerball jackpot ranks as the 9th-largest cash value in U.S. history.

Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina Mega Millions: $776.6 million cash, Jan. 22, 2021 ($1.05 billion annuity) - Michigan Powerball: $546.8 million cash, Jan. 20, 2021 ($731.1 million annuity) - Maryland Powerball: $496 million cash, Oct. 4, 2021 ($699.8 million annuity) - California Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts Powerball: $476.9 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Powerball: $450.2 million cash, Jan. 5, 2022 ($632.6 million annuity) - California, Wisconsin Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($636 million annuity) - California, Georgia Mega Millions: $349.3 million cash, May 21, 2021 ($516 million annuity) - Pennsylvania Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($522 million annuity) - California Powerball: $336.8 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $324 million cash, Mar. 30, 2018 ($533 million annuity) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $320.5 million cash, Jul. 24, 2018 ($543 million annuity) - California Mega Millions: $319.9 million cash, Jun. 9, 2020 ($414 million annuity) - Arizona Mega Millions: $314.4 million cash, Sep. 21, 2021 ($431 million annuity) - New York Powerball: $284 million cash, May 7, 2016 ($429.6 million annuity) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $281.9 million cash, Jan. 5, 2018 ($451 million annuity) - Florida

The number of jackpot cash values in the top 25, by lottery game, are: