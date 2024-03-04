Mega Millions and Powerball offer $1.11 billion in combined lottery jackpots

Mar 4, 2024, 7:20 am (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

Chance to win $460 million tonight and $650 million tomorrow

By Todd Northrop

Lottery players have two massive multi-state jackpots to try to win this week, adding up to a whopping $1.11 billion in total.

According to leading multi-state lottery website USA Mega, the Mega Millions jackpot sits at an estimated $650 million with a cash value of $308.6 million, while tonight's Powerball drawing offers a $460 million estimated jackpot with a cash option of $220.4 million.

Powerball is currently ranked as the 34th-largest US lottery jackpot of all time, while Mega Millions is the 18th-largest. (See the complete top 25 annuity and cash jackpots below.)

Lottery players dreaming of what the cash would look like in their bank account can get quite an accurate picture by visiting USA Mega's Powerball Jackpot Analysis and Mega Millions Jackpot Analysis pages. They present the after-tax cash and annuity prize amounts reported state-by-state, showing both the initial withholdings by the lottery as well as the final taxes due — and even lets you specify your IRS filing status.

Players should note that jackpot amounts are conservative estimates provided by the lotteries and are often somewhat higher by the time the drawing occurs.

The rising Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are growing similarly to how the two multi-state jackpots simultaneously climbed during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, again in 2021, and then again last July. The current duo of massive jackpots is the first time players have seen prizes of this magnitude since a $1.76 billion Powerball jackpot was won in Oct. 2023 by a lone ticket sold in California. That jackpot still has not been claimed, and the winner has just over a month left to claim it.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on Sat., Mar. 2, 2024 were 3, 18, 27, 36, and 53, with Powerball number 12. The Power Play multiplier was 2. Four lucky tickets sold in California (2), Georgia, and Michigan matched all five numbers for a $1 million prize, missing the entire jackpot by just the Powerball number. (The California winners will each claim prizes of $484,265 due to the state's pari-mutuel payout structure.)

The Mega Millions drawing on Fri., Mar. 1, 2024 produced the winning numbers 15, 33, 37, 55, and 61, with Mega Ball number 24. The Megaplier multiplier was 4. No tickets matched the first five numbers.

Tonight's Powerball drawing will take place at 10:59 pm Eastern Time (7:59 pm Pacific). The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Tue., Mar. 5 at 11:00 pm Eastern Time (8:00 pm Pacific).

USA Mega publishes all the important information about both multi-state games in one place: the winning numbers, official drawing videos, locations of big winners, number of winners in each prize category, upcoming jackpots with after-tax payouts, statistics, and analysis.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 per play and can be purchased at lottery retailers in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (Mega Millions is not offered in Puerto Rico.)

Players looking for a nearby lottery retailer — or that out-of-the-way retailer with a smaller line — are encouraged to use Lottery Places, an app for iOS, Android, and Windows that can locate the nearest lottery retailers in every jurisdiction that sells Powerball and Mega Millions. The helpful app can locate lottery retailers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, much of Canada, and the Caribbean.

Mega Millions players can multiply prizes with the Megaplier option for an additional $1 per play. In several (but not all) states, Mega Millions also offers an optional $3 wager called Just the Jackpot that allows players to receive two entries for a chance to win the game's jackpot prize only.

Powerball players can multiply prizes with the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play. In fourteen Powerball jurisdictions, players can also participate in a second drawing called Powerball Double Play for an extra $1 per play, in which the numbers on their ticket are entered into a second drawing with the possibility of winning up to $10 million in cash. More information about Double Play can be found at USA Mega's How to Play Powerball page.

Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time

The following list shows the top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time. Well, actually the top 34, so that we could include the current Powerball jackpot in the list. The current Mega Millions annuity ranks as the 18th-largest United States lottery jackpot in history.

Powerball: $2.0401 billion, Nov. 7, 2022 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Powerball: $1.7649 billion, Oct. 11, 2023 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Mega Millions: $1.602 billion, Aug. 8, 2023 (31 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Florida Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina Mega Millions: $1.348 billion, Jan. 13, 2023 (25 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maine Mega Millions: $1.337 billion, Jul. 29, 2022 (29 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Illinois Powerball: $1.0798 billion, Jul. 19, 2023 (38 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Mega Millions: $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan Powerball: $842.4 million, Jan. 1, 2024 (34 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts Powerball: $754.6 million, Feb. 6, 2023 (33 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Washington Powerball: $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maryland Powerball: $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Mega Millions: $650 million, Mar. 5, 2024 (24 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet Mega Millions: $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia Powerball: $632.6 million, Jan 5, 2022 (39 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California, Wisconsin Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Mega Millions: $516 million, May 21, 2021 (26 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Pennsylvania Mega Millions: $502 million, Oct. 14, 2022 (21 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California, Florida Powerball: $487 million, Jul. 30, 2016 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $476 million, Apr. 14, 2023 (20 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - New York Powerball: $473.1 million, Apr. 27, 2022 (30 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Arizona Powerball: $460 million, Mar. 4, 2024 (26 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet

For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

Powerball: 16

Mega Millions: 9

Top 25 cash value jackpots

Since many lottery winners collect their winnings in cash, the lump-sum payout is an important measure of what a winning ticket could be worth.

The upcoming Mega Millions jackpot ranks as the 32nd-largest United States lottery jackpot cash value of all time, while the Powerball jackpot ranks as the 55th-largest cash value of all time (not shown below).

Powerball: $997.6 million cash, Nov. 7, 2022 ($2.0401 billion annuity) - California Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina Mega Millions: $794.2 million cash, Aug. 8, 2023 ($1.602 billion annuity) - Florida Mega Millions: $780.5 million cash, Jul. 29, 2022 ($1.337 billion annuity) - Illinois Mega Millions: $776.6 million cash, Jan. 22, 2021 ($1.05 billion annuity) - Michigan Powerball: $774.1 million cash, Oct. 11, 2023 ($1.7649 billion annuity) - California Mega Millions: $723.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2023 ($1.348 billion annuity) - Maine Powerball: $558.1 million cash, Jul. 19, 2023 ($1.0798 billion annuity) - California Powerball: $546.8 million cash, Jan. 20, 2021 ($731.1 million annuity) - Maryland Powerball: $496 million cash, Oct. 4, 2021 ($699.8 million annuity) - California Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts Powerball: $477 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Powerball: $450.2 million cash, Jan. 5, 2022 ($632.6 million annuity) - California, Wisconsin Powerball: $425.2 million cash, Jan. 1, 2024 ($842.4 million annuity) - Michigan Powerball: $407.2 million cash, Feb. 6, 2023 ($754.6 million annuity) - Washington Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $349.3 million cash, May 21, 2021 ($516 million annuity) - Pennsylvania Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($648 million annuity) - California, Georgia Powerball: $341.7 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($522 million annuity) - California Mega Millions: $324 million cash, Mar. 30, 2018 ($533 million annuity) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $320.5 million cash, Jul. 24, 2018 ($543 million annuity) - California Mega Millions: $319.9 million cash, Jun. 9, 2020 ($414 million annuity) - Arizona Mega Millions: $314.4 million cash, Sep. 21, 2021 ($431 million annuity) - New York Mega Millions: $308.6 million cash, Mar. 5, 2024 ($650 million annuity) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet

The number of cash value jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are: