North Carolina woman who won $200,000 in the lottery "spoke it into existence"

Jun 23, 2023, 12:32 pm (1 comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Lottery winner credits the power of suggestion and positive thinking

By Kate Northrop

MAYODAN, N.C. — A North Carolina woman who uncovered a $200,000 prize on a scratch-off lottery ticket said she "spoke it into existence."

Shannon Overby of Madison was filled with confidence when she bought her latest winning lottery ticket at Mayodan Marathon on North 2nd Avenue in Mayodan, telling her son that she was going to win big.

"I told [my son], 'I'm going to win this," Overby said to the North Carolina Lottery. "I spoke it into existence."

She couldn't believe her eyes when her prediction came true on Saturday, having bought a $5 "The Price is Right" scratch-off ticket.

"I about passed out in my kitchen," she laughed when recalling the moment she revealed the $200,000 top prize. "Then I just hugged my son."

Lately, Overby has been going through some tough times. In between the loss of several family members and some health issues, however, she said she never gave up hope that her luck would turn around and that things would start to go her way.

"I want people to know that being positive through trials and tribulations really does get you a win in the end," she affirmed. "Just keep being positive, and it will come back to you."

The winner stopped by Lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday to make the claim and took home $142,051 after state and federal taxes.

"You couldn't have a more grateful person to win this," she continued. "I've probably cried every day since I won; definitely happy tears."

Overby said she plans on using the prize to pay off her car, help out her local funeral home and animal shelter, and put the rest into savings and investments.

With Overby claiming the last of four total top prizes of $200,000 the Lottery said that they will start the process of ending the game. There is currently no official end date or claim deadline for the $5 "The Price is Right" game.

All eight second-tier prizes of $10,000 and 32 third-tier prizes of $2,000 have been claimed. There are 20 out of 496 prizes of $500 remaining, as well as thousands of other prizes ranging from $200 to $5.