North Carolina woman turns unlucky day around with $100,000 lottery win

Oct 22, 2023, 10:19 am (4 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Player wins second big prize on one of "unluckiest" days of the year

By Kate Northrop

EFLAND, N.C. — On a day that many would say is known for misfortune and gloom, one North Carolina woman's luck with a $100,000 lottery win might convince you otherwise.

Some might consider Friday the 13th one of the unluckiest days of the year, but some, including Christy Merritt of Efland, might argue the opposite after she achieved her second big lottery win on that notable day.

In 2018, Merritt won a big lottery prize and split a $250,000 scratch-off win with her roommate. On Friday the 13th, she did it yet again, netting a $100,000 second-tier scratch-off prize.

"My brain could not comprehend it," she recalled. "It was very exciting though."

She had even bought her second winning ticket from the same store: Efland Supermarket on U.S. 70 West in Efland. This time, it was a $30 ticket from the "Black Titanium" game.

"I did not believe what I was seeing," she told the Lottery. "It was certainly a shock."

Merritt is a farmer and a grandmother of four. With her latest prize, she said she wants to do something nice for her grandchildren.

"I have four already with another on the way, so maybe I will take them on a nice trip," she supposed. "Maybe to the beach."

She visited Lottery headquarters in Raliegh on Monday to collect the winnings from her second big win, and after federal and state taxes, she took home $71,259.

The winnings leftover after the trip with her grandchildren will be used to pay off some bills and set aside for retirement.

Currently, there are four out of six top prizes of $4 million left to claim in the $30 "Black Titanium" game, which launched in June. There are also ten out of 16 second-tier prizes of $100,000 and 22 out of 32 third-tier prizes of $30,000 remaining.

According to the Lottery, the game offers the best odds to win $300 out of any of its available scratch-off games. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 4.14.