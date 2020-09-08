 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited September 10, 2020, 1:04 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

First-time lottery player wins $100K after dreaming about it the night before

Sep 8, 2020, 2:29 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
North Carolina LotteryNorth Carolina Lottery: First-time lottery player wins $100K after dreaming about it the night beforeRating:

One dream leads to another as winner sets sights on medical school

By Kate Northrop

DURHAM, N.C. — Many lottery players have found that it pays to follow your gut or listen to the "voice" in your head, especially when it comes to you in the form of a dream. The premonition of one of North Carolina's most recent lottery winners is as straightforward as they come, and it led to a $100,000 win.

Last Saturday, Kaila Moore of Durham dreamt that she bought a scratch-off ticket. Having never played the lottery, Moore decided that this was the moment to act on her dream.

"I've never bought a lottery ticket ever in my entire life," Moore admitted. "I literally had a dream that I bought a scratch-off. So, when I woke up, I went and bought one."

The morning following her dream, she paid a visit to the Food Lion grocery store on West Main Street in Durham. She purchased a $4,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off ticket for $20 and headed home to see if she won.

She was not disappointed in the slightest.

"I was with my mom," Moore recalled. "She was more excited about it than me!"

Their excitement was justified — Moore had won a second-tier prize of $100,000.

Moore, who attends East Carolina University, said that they already knew the prize money would be going toward her education.

"I plan to go to medical school, and medical school is not cheap!" she declared. "I'm going to invest some of it in a mutual fund and the rest I'm going to save."

Moore visited North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday to claim her winnings, which amounted to $70,756 after federal and state tax withholdings.

From the fateful premonition to the incredible outcome, there's much to celebrate, but Moore said she has plenty of studying to do before she can celebrate just yet.

Currently, there are three of six second-tier prizes of $100,000 remaining in the $4,000,000 Gold Rush instant game and two of three top prizes of $4,000,000 left to claim.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

13 comments. Last comment 5 hours ago by Todd.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Raven62
Raven62's avatar - binary
25
New Jersey
United States
Member #17842
June 28, 2005
129392 Posts
Online

Party Congrats to the Winner! Party

Hopeful you reach your Goal and become a good Doctor!

A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

    sweetie7398
    sweetie7398's avatar - flower2
    100

    United States
    Member #22701
    September 30, 2005
    13305 Posts
    Offline

    Congrats

    Life, love, family Love

      Bleudog101
      Avatar
      Simpsonville
      United States
      Member #163184
      January 22, 2015
      2249 Posts
      Offline

      The first thing that crossed my mind, being retired Army is if she were to go in the military, they pay for everything and way back when in '97 when I retired I believe you pay them back 8 years and you start out as an 03---Captain. 

        noise-gate
        Avatar
        Chasing $ Millions.
        White Shores- California
        United States
        Member #136473
        December 12, 2012
        6305 Posts
        Offline

        l would sooner believe Kaila Moore than Dee Dee Moore.

         * Voice of Reason *   

         

        People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

          MADDOG10
          MADDOG10's avatar - smoke
          50
          Beautiful Florida
          United States
          Member #5709
          July 18, 2004
          24196 Posts
          Offline

          Wishing you well on your endeavors. Things just got a little easier.

           

                                                       

                                                         "Slander becomes the tool of the loser when the debate is lost." - Socrates.

            ThatScaryChick
            ThatScaryChick's avatar - B0A94B45 0F71-4175-85DF-5C099CB945C6.jpeg
            Idaho
            United States
            Member #56504
            November 21, 2007
            6635 Posts
            Offline

            This will definitely help with the bill aspect of going to medical school. 

            "My twitter - youtube - steam - tumblr"

            ThatScaryChick

              Stack47
              Avatar
              Kentucky
              United States
              Member #32651
              February 14, 2006
              8960 Posts
              Offline

              Wonder how many first time players buy $20 scratch-offs?

              Mister we could use a man like Herbert Hoover again

                Todd
                Todd's avatar - Cylon 200.jpg
                50
                Chief Bottle Washer
                New Jersey
                United States
                Member #1
                May 31, 2000
                25818 Posts
                Offline

                Wonder how many first time players buy $20 scratch-offs?

                Probably more than you'd think.  When I (and I assume you) purchased my first scratch ticket, $20 tickets did not even exist.  There was nothing close to that amount.  $20 was also worth a lot more back then than it is today.

                If I was purchasing my first scratch-off ticket today, I'd consider going for the top game myself.  Possibly a $30 ticket.  Some states even have $50 tickets.  Why start off on the bottom rung?  Go for it, YOLO!

                 

                Check the State Lottery Report Card
                What grade did your lottery earn?

                 

                Sign the Petition for True Lottery Drawings
                Help eliminate computerized drawings!

                  Stack47
                  Avatar
                  Kentucky
                  United States
                  Member #32651
                  February 14, 2006
                  8960 Posts
                  Offline

                  Probably more than you'd think.  When I (and I assume you) purchased my first scratch ticket, $20 tickets did not even exist.  There was nothing close to that amount.  $20 was also worth a lot more back then than it is today.

                  If I was purchasing my first scratch-off ticket today, I'd consider going for the top game myself.  Possibly a $30 ticket.  Some states even have $50 tickets.  Why start off on the bottom rung?  Go for it, YOLO!

                  Just a guess, but she probably asked her Mom which ticket to buy and considering she dreamed she won, it made no sense buying a $1 scratch-off.

                  Mister we could use a man like Herbert Hoover again

                    Todd
                    Todd's avatar - Cylon 200.jpg
                    50
                    Chief Bottle Washer
                    New Jersey
                    United States
                    Member #1
                    May 31, 2000
                    25818 Posts
                    Offline

                    Just a guess, but she probably asked her Mom which ticket to buy and considering she dreamed she won, it made no sense buying a $1 scratch-off.

                    Or maybe she just purchased the ticket, like she said.

                     

                    Check the State Lottery Report Card
                    What grade did your lottery earn?

                     

                    Sign the Petition for True Lottery Drawings
                    Help eliminate computerized drawings!

                      Cassie8620
                      Cassie8620's avatar - oGH0ok
                      0131 1623 1038 1061 1085
                      California
                      United States
                      Member #180566
                      March 13, 2017
                      4127 Posts
                      Offline

                      l would sooner believe Kaila Moore than Dee Dee Moore.

                      and imo. . . DEE DEE "KILLER" MOORE deserve to be on Florida's death row. 1st seat.

                      Pitiful. Evil... Mr.Abraham didn't deserve to be RIP too early,premised on dee dee, nefarious, ways.

                      #RIPAbraham  Couldn't give her enough time as her younger lover/boyfriend,both should be on death row.

                       

                      Such a great story. Congrats to her. Smiley

                       

                       

                      ---------------------

                      RIP KING_RIP DADDY You rest now ..."

                      1031 1038 1236 1061 1610 1623 4764 6123 6231 

                        Cassie8620
                        Cassie8620's avatar - oGH0ok
                        0131 1623 1038 1061 1085
                        California
                        United States
                        Member #180566
                        March 13, 2017
                        4127 Posts
                        Offline

                        Probably more than you'd think.  When I (and I assume you) purchased my first scratch ticket, $20 tickets did not even exist.  There was nothing close to that amount.  $20 was also worth a lot more back then than it is today.

                        If I was purchasing my first scratch-off ticket today, I'd consider going for the top game myself.  Possibly a $30 ticket.  Some states even have $50 tickets.  Why start off on the bottom rung?  Go for it, YOLO!

                        There's $50 buck tickets?  But, you're right on Y.O.L.O. (only live once, yep.)ICAM(i couldn't agree more.)

                         

                        I had no clue, Todd, they even exist.LOL

                         

                        Great story. Happy for this player...

                         

                        I hope she 1 day shall implement medical school. nice to read this tonight. 

                         

                        G-night, everyone and good luck on your lottery games this week.Smiley       

                        13G's!+ total (2019)  P4 total >>> 22,000!(So Far in 2020!) Time 2 break the bank, baby! $ $ $ Banana

                        0806 0764 1031 0860 1038 1839 1061 1623 1476 4374 4405 6442 

                        4761  0860 1058 1850 5925 6023 6231 7411 7460 9561 9165

                        7678 8150 7077 8779 8999 9199 9869

                          Todd
                          Todd's avatar - Cylon 200.jpg
                          50
                          Chief Bottle Washer
                          New Jersey
                          United States
                          Member #1
                          May 31, 2000
                          25818 Posts
                          Offline

                          There's $50 buck tickets?  But, you're right on Y.O.L.O. (only live once, yep.)ICAM(i couldn't agree more.)

                           

                          I had no clue, Todd, they even exist.LOL

                           

                          Great story. Happy for this player...

                           

                          I hope she 1 day shall implement medical school. nice to read this tonight. 

                           

                          G-night, everyone and good luck on your lottery games this week.Smiley       

                          Here's an example of a $50 ticket: https://www.txlottery.org/export/sites/lottery/Games/Scratch_Offs/details.html_252703394.html

                           

                          Check the State Lottery Report Card
                          What grade did your lottery earn?

                           

                          Sign the Petition for True Lottery Drawings
                          Help eliminate computerized drawings!

                             
                            Page 1 of 1