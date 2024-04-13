Michigan woman wins $500,000 in lottery the same day a tarot card reading predicts influx of money

Apr 13, 2024, 8:26 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Tarot reader's prediction is right on the money

By Kate Northrop

FENTON, Mich. — Call it fate or call it the wildest luck yet, but one Michigan woman had the most coincidental experience ever when she won $500,000 in the lottery the same day a tarot card reading predicted money was headed her way.

A Michigan woman was told that "money would be coming into her life very soon," and later that same day, she won a $500,000 prize in the lottery.

A 59-year-old woman, who requested anonymity to hide her identity, arguably had the most impeccably timed tarot card reading ever when it coincided with a $500,000 lottery win. It started as a weekly routine for the player, who was always confident she would win someday.

"I have always told the people in my life that I was going to win the lottery one day," the player told the Michigan Lottery. "Once a week, I purchase a few instant games, and I usually always buy them from the same store."

Only this week, she decided to stop at a different retailer, the BP gas station convenience store on West Thompson Road in Fenton, where one of the tickets she bought was a $10 "50X Wild Time" scratch-off game.

"The day I won, I was on my way to a Tarot reading, so I stopped at a different store, purchased some tickets, and put them in my purse," she explained.

The tarot card reading produced some intriguing results, but it didn't immediately occur to the woman what it they could be referring to.

"During my Tarot reading, I was told money would be coming into my life very soon," she recalled. "I tried to think of ways this might happen, but I didn't even think about the lottery tickets in my purse."

While the woman said the reading predicted "money would be coming into her life very soon," she didn't specify whether it would be a little bit, or a lot, so when she remembered she had the lottery tickets in her purse, she didn't think much of it.

"Later that night I scratched the tickets," she continued. "I saw the star symbol and thought: 'Well at least I won my money back' assuming it would be a $10 win. Much to my surprise, I revealed a prize of $500,000! I tried to remain calm, but I knew right then and there this had just changed my life!"

The $10 "50X Wild Time" ticket she had purchased earlier in the day had won the game's first of three $500,000 top prizes. It goes without saying that, while the tarot prediction itself might have left her in a good mood, the trip to Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim the prize was much more exciting.

With the winnings, she plans on paying off her car, taking a cruise with a friend, and investing the remainder.

There are now two out of three top prizes of $500,000 remaining in the $10 "50X Wild Time" scratch-off game, which launched in February. There are also 93 out of 130 second-tier prizes of $10,000 and 152 out of 209 third-tier prizes of $1,000 prizes left to claim.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.34.