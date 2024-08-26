USA Mega

Michigan woman increases usual lottery purchase and wins $4 million lottery prize

Michigan woman increases usual lottery purchase and wins $4 million lottery prize

Aug 26, 2024, 9:08 am (1 comment)

Michigan Lottery

Lucky player took a chance and veered out of her comfort zone

By Kate Northrop

JACKSON, Mich. — A Michigan woman veered out of her comfort zone and bought a more expensive lottery ticket than usual, which ended up winning her a $4 million top prize.

A Michigan resident took a chance and increased her usual lottery purchase amount to win a $4 million top prize in an instant game.

The 48-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, is not a routine lottery player, but it took just one higher-than-usual purchase to snag a $4 million payday.

"I randomly buy scratch-off tickets every few months," the player told the Michigan Lottery. "Usually, I buy $1 or $2 tickets, but when I was at the store, I decided to take a chance on the 'World Class Millions' game.

She purchased the winning ticket for $30 at Royal Liquor Food Market on West Prospect Street in Jackson.

"I scratched it when I got home, and when I saw I won $4 million, I showed my mom and said: 'Am I reading this right?'"

Although she herself is not a regular lottery player, there is someone special in her heart that is.

"Before my dad passed, he would always buy me scratch-off tickets, so I can't help but think this is a gift from him!" the winner remarked.

The Jackson County resident visited Lottery headquarters in Lansing recently to claim the big prize, which she chose to receive as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.7 million. She plans on donating some of the winnings and saving the rest.

"I plan to continue working, and when the time comes, I am going to use my winnings as a financial cushion for retirement," she added.

The lucky winner won the first of three available top prizes of $4 million in the $30 "World Class Millions" game, which launched in June 2023. There are also 13 out of 24 second-tier prizes of $15,000 and 130 out of 230 third-tier prizes of $5,000 remaining.

According to the Lottery, players have won more than $73 million playing the game, and over $91 million in prizes are still waiting to be won.

The overall odds of winning any prize in "World Class Millions" are 1 in 3.41.

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Lottery Post Staff

