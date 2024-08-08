Michigan man has friend pick out lottery ticket, wins $2 million

Turns out, his friend picked the right one
By Kate Northrop
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — A Michigan man had his friend buy a lottery ticket on his behalf. As it turns out, the ticket he picked out won a $2 million prize.
What are friends for, if not helping you become a millionaire? One Michigan man asked his friend to buy a lottery ticket on his behalf and ended up winning $2 million with the ticket he picked out.
The 54-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, said his "jaw hit the floor and stayed there" when he scratched off the ticket his friend bought for him.
"Whenever my friend goes to buy lottery tickets, I always give him some money and tell him to buy me a few too," the player told the Michigan Lottery. "He picked out this 'Jackson' ticket for me and I scratched it as soon as I got it. When I saw I won $2 million, my jaw hit the floor and stayed there! I was in total awe, and honestly, I still am! I can't begin to explain the feeling of winning this amount of money."
The friend purchased the lucky ticket at Orchard Market Place on West 13 Mile Road in Farmington Hills. Of course, he was the first person the winner told about the win.
"I haven't told anyone other than my friend that bought the ticket for me, but I plan to surprise my family soon by showing them my big check," the player related.
The "Jackson" game is a $20 scratch-off game that features U.S. President Andrew Jackson, whose face we recognize on the $20 dollar bill.
"When players score jaw-dropping wins like this $2 million prize, it's an unforgettable experience," Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said in a press release. "The 'Jackson' instant game is part of the currency family of games, which launched in May. Each of the games has been very popular with players and is helping Lottery forge towards a sixth consecutive School Aid Fund contribution of $1 billion."
The newfound millionaire visited Lottery headquarters in Lansing recently to claim his top prize, the Lottery said. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million. He plans on investing the winnings and saving up for his children's college funds.
So far, players have won more than $20 million playing the "Jackson" game, according to the Lottery.
This anonymous winner claimed the very first of three $2 million top prizes in the game. All 16 second-tier prizes of $20,000 are available, and there are 277 out of 335 third-tier prizes of $2,000 remaining.
The odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.49.
Congrats to the lucky guy and what a nice friend.
I would give my friend half of the money.
Congrats!
There's no mention of how much money is going to the friend who purchased the lottery ticket and it was always been picking up lottery tickets at his request when he goes to the store I'd say half of that winnings goes to the friend
I think half is too much but maybe 20%. The story ended without that punch line ending. We want to know how much he gave him. Nothing. Then this guy is a chump and I hope he loses every penny of it. Never have someone else buy your lottery tickets unless it is a draw game and you filled out cards.
Half is excessive. The people claiming how they would give their friend half is due to their belief they would expect half in the opposite situation.
Fortunately, my friends would not expect anything beyond a nice lunch. If I purchased a ticket with their money, I cannot imagine feeling so entitled to even a dime. I would not accept anything beyond a nice meal.
Greedy people.
A greedy person wouldn't want to share with anyone.
They would want it all for themselves.
The way I see it, my friend picked the winning ticket and without his efforts, I would win nothing, so in my mind, he deserves half.
"Fortunately, my friends would expect nothing beyond a nice lunch."
I'm not talking about "friends" as in fake friends and "fair weather friends" like the ones who turned their backs on Dan Ackroyd in the movie, "Trading Places".
I'm talking about REAL friendship...a true friend for life.
I have purchased tickets on someone's behalf with their own money. Never expected to get a cut of the winnings or even be informed of a win. Agreeing to run an errand for someone is just that. If compensation is expected, it has to be discussed beforehand.
(Personally I would never ask the favor because I wouldn't want someone to think they are entitled to my prize.)
Exactly. That is the standard of a good and ethical person. I have picked up tickets with the money of a friend or coworker several times. I never thought to ask the outcome either. I guess I was just busy living my life.
I can always tell the people who worked hard to make their own way in life and be successful. I would never have my hand out begging. You can have joy for the success of a friend without feeling entitled or owed to any of what they have.
I never said anything about "expecting half in the opposite situation", but since a person dislikes me, they misconstrue my wanting to give my friend half into having an ulterior motive.
I guess they never heard of the word "generosity".
As a child, I gave dollars to total strangers because it felt good giving them money.
I've always been accused of being too generous, but that's just me.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I still like giving strangers money...people on expressway exits, on the street, and even at the store.
You may think I have an ulterior motive but I don't know what it is.
I don't know them so I couldn't be expecting something in return.