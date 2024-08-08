Michigan man has friend pick out lottery ticket, wins $2 million

Aug 8, 2024, 10:35 am (10 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Turns out, his friend picked the right one

By Kate Northrop

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — A Michigan man had his friend buy a lottery ticket on his behalf. As it turns out, the ticket he picked out won a $2 million prize.

The 54-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, said his "jaw hit the floor and stayed there" when he scratched off the ticket his friend bought for him.

"Whenever my friend goes to buy lottery tickets, I always give him some money and tell him to buy me a few too," the player told the Michigan Lottery. "He picked out this 'Jackson' ticket for me and I scratched it as soon as I got it. When I saw I won $2 million, my jaw hit the floor and stayed there! I was in total awe, and honestly, I still am! I can't begin to explain the feeling of winning this amount of money."

The friend purchased the lucky ticket at Orchard Market Place on West 13 Mile Road in Farmington Hills. Of course, he was the first person the winner told about the win.

"I haven't told anyone other than my friend that bought the ticket for me, but I plan to surprise my family soon by showing them my big check," the player related.

The "Jackson" game is a $20 scratch-off game that features U.S. President Andrew Jackson, whose face we recognize on the $20 dollar bill.

"When players score jaw-dropping wins like this $2 million prize, it's an unforgettable experience," Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said in a press release. "The 'Jackson' instant game is part of the currency family of games, which launched in May. Each of the games has been very popular with players and is helping Lottery forge towards a sixth consecutive School Aid Fund contribution of $1 billion."

The newfound millionaire visited Lottery headquarters in Lansing recently to claim his top prize, the Lottery said. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million. He plans on investing the winnings and saving up for his children's college funds.

So far, players have won more than $20 million playing the "Jackson" game, according to the Lottery.

This anonymous winner claimed the very first of three $2 million top prizes in the game. All 16 second-tier prizes of $20,000 are available, and there are 277 out of 335 third-tier prizes of $2,000 remaining.

The odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.49.