California couple face felony charges for stealing $135 worth of Iowa Lottery tickets

Couple burglarizes lottery retailer on Christmas Day
Includes video report
By Kate Northrop
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A California couple are facing multiple felony charges each after stealing an Iowa Lottery ticket kiosk and attempting to cash $135 worth of winning tickets.
Two California residents are facing felony charges — as well as potential prison time and thousands in fines — over just $135 worth of lottery tickets.
Rather than spending it with friends, family, and loved ones, Robert Price and Samantha Flippo spent Christmas Day breaking into a Fort Dodge convenience store with a crowbar. There, the couple allegedly stole an Iowa Lottery ticket kiosk.
According to investigators, the pair then cashed in winning tickets worth $135 at the Kwik Star on Triton Drive in Fort Dodge.
The jig was up when they were caught trying to present tickets marked as stolen during another burglary at a gas station on W Main Street in Sac City on Dec. 29, court documents read.
Price is facing 16 counts of lottery theft and a burglary charge, while Flippo is facing 17 counts of lottery theft. If they are found guilty, they will be convicted of a Class D felony, which, according to Iowa Legislation, carries a maximum prison sentence of five years and a fine of up to $10,245.
VIDEO: Watch the report
Nobody has commented on this story yet.