Dublin woman claims €49.5 million EuroMillions lottery jackpot

It's the 16th time a EuroMillions jackpot has been won in Ireland since the game's inception in 2004

By Kate Northrop

DUBLIN, Ireland — The €49.5 million (US$58.35 million) EuroMillions jackpot from the July 21, 2020 draw has officially been claimed by a woman from Dublin as of Friday, but her new reality has yet to sink in.

The winner, who claimed the monumental prize anonymously, has had a hard time wrapping her head around the sudden change, even three weeks after she found out that she won the jackpot.

"It has almost been three weeks since the draw, and even now, it still doesn't feel real," she admitted.

Like many other success stories, the life-changing win started off on a mundane whim to buy a usual lottery ticket. She bought a €2.50 ticket online with the numbers 14, 15, 24, 29, and 42, with Lucky Stars 2 and 4, and following the draw on July 21, she received an email from the Lottery. At first, she wasn't fazed, having won a few smaller prizes already.

"On the night of the draw, I checked my phone around midnight, and there was an email to say I had won a prize on my EuroMillions ticket," she recalled. "I'd regularly win prizes here and there, so when I logged in, I half expected to see that I'd won a few euros, and I even hoped that it might be a few hundred."

"What happened next will stick with me for the rest of my life," the player said. "On the ticket, it said that there was one winner of the EuroMillions jackpot — and that winner was me."

Unable to contain her excitement, she called up one of her friends in the middle of the night to tell him the news, but the update came as such a shock that he had to question whether she was really coherent.

"When I tried to explain that I had won the EuroMillions jackpot, he instantly dismissed it, saying that either I was dreaming or that I had been drinking," she said, laughing. "I was in such a state of shock, I had to tell somebody, so I called my friend straight away. It was obvious that my phone call had woken him from his sleep, and he had no interest in hearing my ramblings."

Looking ahead, the woman views the enormous prize as an opportunity to help others, starting with friends and family. However, she looks to be taking the right first step by putting herself in good hands and seeking the council of financial experts.

"I am going to surround myself with some people to properly advise me on the best way to make plans for my money, but my main priority is to help my family and friends," she announced. "This is such a huge prize, and it gives me a great deal of responsibility — and of course freedom — to help an awful lot of good for the people closest to me."

