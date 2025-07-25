Family claims biggest EuroMillions jackpot in Irish history at €250 million

Jul 25, 2025, 11:06 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Family insists the win won't change them — but a Rolex would be nice

By Kate Northrop

An Irish family jointly claimed a record €250 million (US$294.3 million) EuroMillions jackpot this month, the largest EuroMillions jackpot in Ireland's history, and are promising not to let the win change who they are.

Aside from taking a vacation, eating every type of food to their heart's desire, and shopping for a Rolex, one Irish family emphasized that they would remain the same even after claiming their record-breaking €250 million EuroMillions win.

On July 16, the Ireland National Lottery announced that a family syndicate had come forward and successfully claimed the monumental prize, their total takeaway coming to a whopping €250 million. Lottery prizes in Ireland are not taxed.

The winners, who chose to remain anonymous, told Lottery officials how the "surreal" turn of life events began with a mundane task. Prior to the June 17 EuroMillions draw, one of the family members had an appointment in Cork and stopped by Clifford's Centra on Shandon Street to run some errands.

"I saw the sign at the till that the EuroMillions Jackpot was €250 Million," the family member said in a press release. "Although I'm a regular player, I hadn't bought a ticket for the last two draws. I picked one up and honestly, didn't think much of it."

Then, that player had tuned into the 9 o' clock news and found out that one lucky person in Ireland was walking around with the jackpot winning ticket. The player brought out their ticket and scanned it with the Lottery's mobile app, only to see a message that read, "You've won big, contact the National Lottery."

"Obviously, this wasn't a message that I was used to seeing, so I must have checked it four more times," the winner recalled to Lottery officials. "I just couldn't believe my eyes!"

They ran upstairs to their wife, who had just gone to bed, and woke her up. The couple checked the results together online and were caught in a spell of utter incredulity as the reality of the situation began to unfold before their very eyes.

"We sat at the edge of the bed, saying 'Oh my god' over and over — I reckon we said it about fifty times," the anonymous player continued. "We were in total shock, complete disbelief. As you can imagine, sleep was out of the question that night."

They still set an alarm for the following morning so they could wake up on time to call the National Lottery as soon as the line opened. They were put on the phone with the Claims Team and sat through several tense minutes on hold, but then came the extraordinary news.

"Those few minutes felt like the longest of my life" the winner said. "When Ronan from the Claims Team confirmed we were the outright winner, needless to say, we were in total shock all over again."

While the family took the next few days to process the life-changing news, they kept the ticket tucked in an A4 sheet beneath a pile of folded laundry and tried their best to go about their day-to-day lives as normally as possible.

Once they safely delivered the ticket to the National Lottery, the family followed advice to seek independent legal and financial counsel. The pace at which they had gone through the entire claims process, every step along the way, was entirely dictated by them and the speed they were comfortable proceeding at.

Now that their check for the winnings has been officially handed over to them, they have several ideas for how they'd like to use their newfound fortune.

"We're absolutely going on a family holiday," the winner revealed. "We love to travel, and there's so many amazing trips we've always dreamed of that we can now make a reality. We're already looking at holiday homes somewhere in the sun. We also feel incredibly fortunate now to be in a position where we can buy homes for our children too."

Their generosity will also trickle down to other family members, including their children, grandchildren, close friends, and several charities that they hold dear. But when asked by Lottery staff about whether their plans include anything extravagant, the only thing that came to mind was a Rolex purchase.

"I always dreamed of owning a Rolex watch, knowing that I could never afford it," one winner shared. "I went window shopping last week just to have a look and couldn't believe the price tag of some of the watches. When I phoned my wife to tell her, she said, 'Sure, you can buy them now if you want!'"

Although the plans are exciting to think about, the family affirmed that they don't want this enormous win to change who they are at heart.

"I don't think the news has really sunk in yet," the winner added. "We're planning to remain in Ireland, and we promised ourselves that we won't let this win change us."

"I'll still be having my favorite ham and cheese sambo for lunch every day!" another winner laughed.

The winning numbers in the June 17, 2025 EuroMillions draw were 13, 22, 23, 44, and 49, with Lucky Stars 3 and 5. The family beat the odds of 1 in 139.8 million to match every single number and hit the jackpot.

Thanks to dannyct for the tip.