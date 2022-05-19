Record-breaking £184 million EuroMillions lottery winners revealed

The UK's biggest EuroMillions lottery winners have been revealed as a couple from Gloucester who won £184 million (US$228.4 million) with a quick pick ticket.

Joe and Jess Thwaite won a record-breaking £184,262,899 — making them richer than Adele — last week.

Mrs. Thwaite, 44, who has two children with her 49-year-old husband, said the win will give them "time to dream".

The previous record was held by an anonymous winner who banked £170 million (US$211 million) in October 2019.

After being introduced by TV presenter Dermot O'Leary at a glitzy ceremony on Thursday, Mr. Thwaite confirmed that he had already left his job as a communications sales manager.

His wife is also "considering" what to do about her role in a hairdressing salon she runs with her sister.

Mr. Thwaite discovered he had a win when he got up to walk the dogs at 5:15 am last Tuesday.

He said "he didn't know what to do" when he saw how much they had won.

"I couldn't go back to sleep, I didn't want to wake Jess up so I just laid there for what seemed like forever," he said. "I spent some time searching for property with no budget limit, which was a novelty."

When his wife's alarm went off, Mr. Thwaite told her, "I've got a secret, I've got something to tell you."

Mrs. Thwaite revealed her initial reaction was disbelief and she decided to get on with her routine before the couple confirmed the record win with National Lottery operator Camelot.

The couple said the win would give them "time to share lots of experiences and go on adventures with our family and friends".

Mr. Thwaite has been married to his wife, who runs the business side of the hairdressing salon with her sister, for 11 years.

They have two primary school-aged children together and Joe has two university-aged children from a previous marriage.

"Our two children have always talked about going to Hawaii, I've no idea why but we can now make that dream come true," Mrs. Thwaite said. "Just to see their faces when we can make these things come true will be worth every penny."

The previous record of £170 million was claimed by an anonymous UK player and the highest previous named winners are Colin and Chris Weir, from North Ayrshire, who won £161 million (US$200 million) in 2011.

Mrs. Thwaite revealed that her dad was a lifelong National Lottery player and her husband took over the mantel when he passed away seven years ago.

Before his death, she explained that her father "would always ask us what we'd do when we won".

"It was a regular conversation and I feel like he was preparing us," she explained. "Maybe that is why I seem so chilled, as I've kind of been ready to win for years."

The win will give the couple the money needed to work on the "dream" home they recently moved into.

Mrs. Thwaite said they bought the property to give their children a "country-type lifestyle" and share it with their three dogs, five chickens, two geckos and three ponies.

"Like many parents, we stretch ourselves to give our kids everything we can," she added.

"I always wanted them to be able to get up in their pajamas, put [their boots] on and go out and feed the ponies and they can do that here. The fact the roof leaks and the house needs renovating was OK, as it was the life we dreamed of for our family."