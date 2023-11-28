Scotland's £148M EuroMillions lottery winner no longer speaking to family after giving them £20M

Nov 28, 2023, 10:03 am (26 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Lottery winner revealed severed relationship with family despite frequent generosity

By Kate Northrop

The Scottish winner of a £148 million (US$187 million) EuroMillions lottery jackpot has revealed that she is no longer speaking to her family despite giving them £20 million (US$25.3 million).

In 2012, Gillian and Adrian Bayford made headlines for being the sole winners of a £148 million EuroMillions jackpot, after which they were bombarded by requests for cash by strangers who heard the news.

One year later, Gillian was back in the limelight when she and Adrian parted ways, blaming the collapse of their nine-year marriage on the stresses that their massive jackpot brought. However, they ended things amicably and agreed to evenly split the winnings.

Gillian met her new partner, Alan Warnock, when she and Adrian had visited an Audi dealership to buy five luxury cars for herself and her relatives – including her parents, her brother, and his girlfriend.

Despite her generous gift, as well as "bailing them out of every debt," Gillian revealed this month that she and her family are no longer speaking.

Immediately after coming into the win, Gillain started paying off £700,000 (US$884,684) in debts that her father and brother had accumulated from failed business ventures. While the money was "supposed to make everyone happy," she said in 2016, it had instead "made them demanding and greedy."

"That was the first thing we paid for," Gillian elaborated. "Adrian's family had to wait weeks, but my parents and brother were first. They got their cars and houses before anyone."

She had also given her parents, who were living in a caravan, money to buy an apartment in Carnoustie, a beautiful town on the coast of Scotland. Nine months later, Gillian's parents came back to her to ask that she give even more money to her brother.

Gillian agreed and gave him £800,000 (US$1 million) to start a new playground business. He lives in a £288,000 house, drives Audis with private plates, and even married his girlfriend. In return, he stopped talking to Gillian.

"They [my family] have lost touch with where they've come from," she had told The Sun at the time. "They're rubbing people's noses in it by flashing their cash, which I think is downright nasty."

She alleges that her father has since tried to assume control over her share of the fortune even though she had willfully been helping her family out with their financial issues. According to Gillian, the falling out happened because of a story in the paper that embarrassed her parents.

"I can hold my head up because I know I've taken them out of a situation," she told The Sun. "They brought our name into disrespect in the village, and we had people threatening to torch the family house. My dad and brother built up one company after another and then closed them down. I've bailed them out of every debt."