£148 million Euro Millions lottery winner sells £6.5 million mansion

Winner moves out of lavish estate after "all the bad luck" it brought

By Kate Northrop

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, United Kingdom — A lottery winner who won £148 million (US$232.5 million) in a Euro Millions drawing in August 2012 sold the mansion he bought with his lottery winnings at a loss.

Not only did Adrian Bayford make headlines in 2012 for claiming the massive jackpot, which was Britain's second-largest Euro Millions win at the time, but now he is making another appearance in the news for selling the home he was dumped in on four separate occasions.

After collecting the prize at the time of his win, Bayford purchased a country mansion in Cambridgeshire built between 1815 and 1825 with his then-wife Gillian. She spent some of the money on her own fleet of luxury Audis, but she took home more than just a bunch of high-end cars from the dealership. Within just a year, she left her husband to date an Audi salesman.

The couple, who shared two children together, blamed the end of their nine-year marriage on the stresses caused by the influx of sudden wealth. When they went public with their win, they insisted they would not let their newfound fortune change them. They eventually managed to reach an agreement to split the lottery winnings, one of the biggest ever won in Britain.

Bayford moved on and dated Marta Jarosz, 37, a Polish sausage factory worker. He then got engaged to Sam Burbidge, 33, a stable girl, after which he began a relationship with waitress Lisa Kemp, 41.

One by one, each woman dumped him after moving in with him in his sprawling country estate.

The unlucky lottery winner placed the blame on the 189-acre property for his misfortune and unhappiness.

"He just wanted rid," one of Bayford's friends told The Sun. "He blames the house for all the bad luck he's had in love. You can see why. He's had a tough run."

The home, which is now marked as "sold" online, had a cinema, billiards room, gym, and pool installed by Bayford. The property also features a stable, but photos show them in a currently dilapidated state overrun by weeds. It was put on the market in 2018.

"He says the move from his old, happy life brought all the bad luck he's had," the friend explained. "Since Gillian left, he's just wanted someone to share his millions with, but it's not worked out."

The house sold for £6.5 million (US$9 million), but to break even while taking into account inflation and improvements, he would have had to sell it for £7,239,896 (US$10.04 million), according to financial experts.

Since selling the mansion, Bayford has moved into a £2.5 million (US$3.47 million) home near Blairgowrie in Perthshire to be closer to his kids and ex-wife Gillian, who has since remarried and had another child.

(Click to display full-size in gallery) EuroMillions jackpot winners Gill and Adrian Bayford in happier times, with their £148.6 million check.

(Click to display full-size in gallery) The mansion was purchased with some of the couple's winnings.