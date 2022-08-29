Brothers smash father's car with hammers after he refuses to share £3.1 million lottery prize

Aug 29, 2022, 2:38 pm (6 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Sons of lottery winner relay details of fallout years after the win

By Kate Northrop

A brand-new car bore the brunt of two brothers' frustration after their father refused to share his £3.1 million (US$3.6 million) EuroMillions lottery prize with them.

Two sons decided it was "hammer time" and smashed their father's car with claw hammers when they did not receive a penny of their father's lottery winnings.

In 2012, a group of Stagecoach workers from Corby, Northamptonshire won and split a £38 million (US$44.5 million) EuroMillions jackpot, with father Alex Robertson, now 77, taking home a £3.1 million share.

Now, the Robertson family says they were "ripped apart" by the tension that resulted from sudden influx of money and have come forward with details on the fallout.

Alex Senior reportedly told Alex Junior that he would see "f*** all" from his lottery prize. Instead, he gave his son 200 cigarettes.

"We ended up taking hammers to his two new 4x4 Shoguns," Alex Junior, 45, told The Sun. "We walked up his driveway at 11 o'clock at night and put two claw hammers through the windows of the car. We then reported ourselves to the police."

Alex Senior then accused his other son, William, now 44, of harassment after he allegedly sent him threatening text messages.

William was set to stand trial at Northampton Magistrates' Court in 2013, but the case was dropped after Alex Senior decided not to fly from his residence in Benidorm, Spain, where he lived with his partner Morag, to provide evidence at the trial.

"The lottery win was the worst thing that ever happened to us — it ripped our families apart," Alex Junior said.