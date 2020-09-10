 
Illinois lottery player wins $1 million Powerball prize and $10K scratch-off prize in a week

Sep 10, 2020, 5:40 pm

Double the luck for one lucky man

By Kate Northrop

LOVES PARK, Il. — A Loves Park, Illinois, resident is over-the-moon after one major lottery prize leads to another, all within the same week.

The double-lucky winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won a $1 million Powerball prize right after claiming a $10,000 prize he won from the $5 Million Jackpot scratch-off game.

On July 28, he visited an Illinois Lottery claim center to claim the first $10,000 prize.

"I was excited because it was the largest win I ever had," he told the Illinois Lottery.

On his way home from the claim center, he made a stop for gas and at the Mobil gas station on 6224 N. Second Street in Loves Park. While there, he headed into the convenience store to buy some lottery tickets for his favorite jackpot games, including Powerball.

"I bought my tickets and put them straight into my pocket until Tuesday after the draw; that's the day I usually like to check my tickets," the winner explained.

He checked his tickets on August 4 and found that he had matched five numbers on his Powerball ticket for the Saturday, August 1, 2020 drawing, earning him a second-tier prize of $1 million.

"I walked into my girlfriends house and yelled 'Yahoo!'" the man recounted. "She couldn't believe it either and started crying."

Included on his list of things to do is giving back to his community and sharing the prize money.

"I have a list of all of my favorite charities that I want to donate money to, such as Smile Train and Operation Smile," he said. "It's important to give back." Smile Train and Operation Smile are nonprofit organizations that provide reconstruction surgery for children with cleft lips and palates.

Having had played Illinois Lottery games since its inception in 1974, he doesn't plan on quitting anytime soon, especially considering his incredible luck.

"I will certainly keep playing," he declared. "It's one of my favorite things to do."

Raven62
New Jersey
United States
June 28, 2005
Party Congrats to the Winner! Party

A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

    noise-gate
    Chasing $ Millions.
    White Shores- California
    United States
    December 12, 2012
    Love Park huh? An over the moon anonymous winner probably thought..

     

    " And l don't know if l'm being foolish * no you not..

    Don't know if l'm being wise * yes you are..

    But it's something that l must believe in* sure, you just won over a million dollars..

    And it's there when l look in your eyes..

     

    * Sung to Love Is In the Air..by John Paul Young .Cool

     * Voice of Reason *   

     

    People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

      ThatScaryChick
      Idaho
      United States
      November 21, 2007
      "I will certainly keep playing," he declared. "It's one of my favorite things to do."

       

      I would do the same. Yes Nod

      ThatScaryChick

        Cassie8620
        California
        United States
        March 13, 2017
          noise-gate
          Chasing $ Millions.
          White Shores- California
          United States
          December 12, 2012
          " Loveland" yes, yet some lack imagination.Nice of you for mentioning CA's fires Cassie, you have my thanks. It's so bad that the sky is red & still bright  after 8pm.Air quality is horrendous & many have lost their homes. I have personally taken to wearing two disposable masks, one on top of the other these past two days. Regardless,on a positive note: the weekend is upon us, let's win something.

           * Voice of Reason *   

           

          People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

             
