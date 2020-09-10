Illinois lottery player wins $1 million Powerball prize and $10K scratch-off prize in a week

Double the luck for one lucky man

By Kate Northrop

LOVES PARK, Il. — A Loves Park, Illinois, resident is over-the-moon after one major lottery prize leads to another, all within the same week.

The double-lucky winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won a $1 million Powerball prize right after claiming a $10,000 prize he won from the $5 Million Jackpot scratch-off game.

On July 28, he visited an Illinois Lottery claim center to claim the first $10,000 prize.

"I was excited because it was the largest win I ever had," he told the Illinois Lottery.

On his way home from the claim center, he made a stop for gas and at the Mobil gas station on 6224 N. Second Street in Loves Park. While there, he headed into the convenience store to buy some lottery tickets for his favorite jackpot games, including Powerball.

"I bought my tickets and put them straight into my pocket until Tuesday after the draw; that's the day I usually like to check my tickets," the winner explained.

He checked his tickets on August 4 and found that he had matched five numbers on his Powerball ticket for the Saturday, August 1, 2020 drawing, earning him a second-tier prize of $1 million.

"I walked into my girlfriends house and yelled 'Yahoo!'" the man recounted. "She couldn't believe it either and started crying."

Included on his list of things to do is giving back to his community and sharing the prize money.

"I have a list of all of my favorite charities that I want to donate money to, such as Smile Train and Operation Smile," he said. "It's important to give back." Smile Train and Operation Smile are nonprofit organizations that provide reconstruction surgery for children with cleft lips and palates.

Having had played Illinois Lottery games since its inception in 1974, he doesn't plan on quitting anytime soon, especially considering his incredible luck.

"I will certainly keep playing," he declared. "It's one of my favorite things to do."