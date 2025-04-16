Virginia woman wins $100,000 in the lottery twice, this time in Powerball

Apr 16, 2025, 9:09 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Lightning strikes for the second time over a decade later

By Kate Northrop

CONCORD, Va. — Lightning struck twice for one Virginia woman, who brought home yet another $100,000 prize in the lottery in the form of a Powerball prize.

A Virginia woman has won $100,000 in the lottery for the second time, with her most recent win attributed to a third-tier Powerball prize.

Sharon Godsey, of Concord, stopped at Carson Market on Village Highway in Concord and bought a ticket for the March 31 Powerball drawing using a combination of some of her favorite numbers.

The results for that night's draw were 12, 41, 44, 52, and 64, with red Powerball number 25. Her legs gave out when she saw that her ticket had matched four out of five white ball numbers plus the Powerball number.

"I just hit the floor!" Godsey described to the Virginia Lottery. "My knees collapsed!"

Normally, this prize level would award a $50,000 prize, but since she added the Power Play feature to her ticket for an extra dollar, she doubled her prize to $100,000 when the drawn multiplier resulted in a 2.

Godsey was nothing but beaming smiles when she claimed her prize at Lottery offices, but this is not the first time she's won a prize of this magnitude. In 2013, she scooped up a $100,000 top prize on a "Sapphire Riches" scratch-off ticket from a different retailer in Lynchburg.

"When my right hand itches, I buy a ticket," she had told Lottery officials at the time. "I was screaming."

The next Powerball annuity jackpot estimate for the drawing on Monday, April 14 currently stands at $100 million.

Powerball is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

Powerball lottery results are published within minutes of the drawing at USA Mega (www.usamega.com). The USA Mega website provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States' two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.

(Click to display full-size in gallery) Sharon Godsey claiming her latest $100,000 lottery prize, 12 years after her first $100,000 lottery prize.