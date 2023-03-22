Virginia man wins $300,000 with two Powerball lottery tickets in one drawing

Mar 22, 2023, 7:22 pm (1 comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

By Kate Northrop

COVINGTON, Va. — A Virginia man hedged his bets in one Powerball drawing and emerged $300,000 richer after two of his tickets won a third-tier prize.

Ben Baker of Covington bought ten lottery tickets for the Powerball drawing on March 4. Two of those tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball number to win the game's $50,000 third-tier prize.

While he would have taken home $100,000 thanks to the identical tickets, he had added the PowerPlay option to each of his ten plays and won $150,000 per ticket when the 3X multiplier was drawn, bringing his grand payout to $300,000.

"I was really lucky!" Baker remarked when claiming his prize at Lottery headquarters in Richmond. He was presented with an oversized check by Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kelly T. Gee.

The odds of matching four numbers and the Powerball to win the game's third-tier prize are 1 in 913,129.

The numbers Baker chose did not have any special significance to him, the Virginia Lottery told Lottery Post. He selected his numbers at random.

Baker said he plans on using some of the prize money for home improvements and will save the rest.

The winning numbers in the March 4 Powerball drawing were 10, 16, 18, 40, and 66 with Powerball 16. He bought his tickets at the Food Lion on South Craig Avenue in Covington.

The Powerball jackpot currently stands at $96 million for the next drawing on Wed., March 22, 2023 at 10:59 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

