Virginia woman finds two-month-old $100,000 Powerball lottery ticket while rifling through papers

Sep 25, 2023, 11:27 am (1 comment)

Powerball

Don't forget where you put your tickets!

By Kate Northrop

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A Virginia woman was "going through some papers" when she came across a forgotten winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000.

Two months after the drawing had taken place, a Virginia woman found a winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000.

An anonymous woman from Springfield, Virginia claimed a $100,000 Powerball prize on Wednesday at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. She was sifting through some papers when she found a ticket she had bought two months earlier at Marlow Winghouse & Sports Grill in Temple Hills, Maryland.

The ticket was valid for the drawing on July 19, and it was back when the Powerball jackpot had been continuing its run that ended with a $1.08 billion win by one ticket in California.

While the 75-year-old could not recall details surrounding the ticket purchase, she told the Maryland Lottery, she did remember that she had selected numbers at random. She ended up matching four regular numbers plus the Powerball number to win the game's $50,000 third-tier prize.

And that's not all — she had added the Power Play option to her ticket, doubling her prize to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was drawn.

But after buying the ticket, she went home and forgot to check it for a win, she said.

"This is wonderful," she said of rediscovering the ticket. "I am just blessed."

The retiree says she plans on tucking the winnings away in her bank account and will talk to her family members about how to use the prize money.

The winning Powerball numbers on the July 19 drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, and 24, with Powerball 24.

The Powerball jackpot currently stands at $785 million for the next drawing on Mon., Sept. 25 at 10:59 pm Eastern Time.

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.  Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.  Tickets cost $2 each.

Lottery Post Staff

Comments

CDanaT's avatarCDanaT

"While the 75-year-old could not recall details surrounding the ticket purchase, she told the Maryland Lottery, she did remember that she had selected numbers at random."

She is twice lucky........being she found the ticket....... Another good reminder for all of us

Congrats Ms Anonymous. Enjoy your newly acquired wealth.

End of comments
