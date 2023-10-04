Arkansas woman convinces her friend to play Powerball, wins $100,000 lottery prize

Oct 4, 2023, 11:29 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Pair of friends make a pact should one of them win

By Kate Northrop

CONWAY, Ark. — An Arkansas woman claimed a $100,000 Powerball prize after she and her friend were inspired by the roaring jackpot to play the lottery.

Many casual lottery players make the leap to chip in some cash for big multi-state draw game tickets when the jackpots reach remarkably high amounts. Two Arkansas friends are no different, and now they are ready to spend a $100,000 Powerball prize after making a pact.

Prior to the Sept. 30 Powerball drawing, when the jackpot had reached just under $970 million, Joanna J. of Conway and her friend, LeaAnn, found themselves chatting about it.

"I told Joanna that it was time for us to buy some lottery tickets because of the high jackpot," LeeAnn told the Arkansas Lottery. "We made a pact that if either of us won big, we would take a vacation together."

Joanna had some plans on Saturday before the drawing took place, so she made sure to pick up some tickets on her way there.

"I stopped at the Kum & Go to purchase some tickets before leaving Conway Saturday afternoon to watch a Muay Thai fight in Springdale," Joanna recalled.

After the drawing took place, which had resulted in another rollover without a jackpot winner, Joanna discovered she had won an astonishing $100,000 prize. LeeAnn was the first person she told about the win.

The winning numbers in the Sept. 30 drawing were 19, 30, 37, 44, and 46, with Powerball 22. Joanna matched four white ball numbers plus the Powerball to win the game's third-tier prize of $50,000. Not only that, but she had added the Power Play option to the ticket for an additional $1 per play, doubling the prize to $100,000 when the multiplier drawn was 2.

While the two friends are still undecided about where they'd like to take their vacation, Joanna said she plans on putting the rest her lottery prize toward bills.

The Kum & Go on Dave Ward Drive in Conway also receives a $1,000 commission, worth 1% of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The Powerball jackpot currently stands at $1.2 billion for the next drawing on Wed., Oct. 4 at 10:59 pm Eastern Time. It ranks as the seventh-largest lottery jackpot in US history, and it is the fourth time that a Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion.

"This marks the first time in Powerball game history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes," Lottery Executive Director Eric Hagler said in a press release. "The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19 for $1.08 billion. Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner."

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

