USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 12:05 pm

You last visited
March 7, 2024, 12:05 pm

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › Michigan friends playing the same lottery numbers both win big in Powerball

Michigan friends playing the same lottery numbers both win big in Powerball

Mar 7, 2024, 9:51 am (3 comments)

Powerball

One wins double the prize as the other, thanks to Power Play

By Todd Northrop

SAGINAW, Mich. — Friends who play together, win together — although in this case maybe not winning the same amount.

Saginaw, Michigan resident Naomi Cawley, 59, matched four white balls plus the Powerball in the Feb. 21 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to her purchasing the Power Play option for an extra $1, the prize was multiplied to $100,000.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn that evening were 4, 27, 33, 41, and 42, with Powerball number 14. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

"A friend and I have always said if we won the Lottery, we would share the money," said Cawley. "Rather than buying one ticket for the both of us, we started buying our own separate tickets with the same numbers.

"I went into complete shock when I got a call from my friend late one night telling me we'd won on our Powerball numbers. She told me I'd won $100,000 and she'd won $50,000 because she forgot to add the Power Play to her ticket. It is so exciting and fun to experience together."

Cawley visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to take her family on a trip and then save the remainder.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers and online (see link for online play in the Related Links section below). The Power Play option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for $1

For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Powerball ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawing. Double Play is available in roughly half of the states offering Powerball.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The winning numbers, official drawing videos, jackpot analysis showing after-tax jackpot amounts, complete prize payout charts, and more can be found at USA Mega (www.usamega.com), a popular website offering in-depth information about the USA's two biggest multi-state lottery games, Powerball and Mega Millions.

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

USA Mega - Home of Powerball and Mega Millions

Buy official Powerball tickets

Related news stories

Michigan man wins $200K Powerball prize after playing his kids' birthdays numbersJan 22, 2024

Arkansas woman sleeps with lottery tickets under pillow, wins $2 million Powerball prizeDec 17, 2023

Two-person Michigan lottery club claims $1 million Powerball prizeNov 20, 2023

North Carolina man uses birthdays to win $2 million Powerball lottery prizeOct 6, 2023

Arkansas woman convinces her friend to play Powerball, wins $100,000 lottery prizeOct 4, 2023

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

Wildbill78's avatarWildbill78

I always add the megaplier and powerplay! I've been doing it for years so I'm so ready to get my investment back with with the extra dollar I've been giving to the lottery folks who's living off my investment. 🤣🤣🤣 C'mon you guys just give me something back so I know people can win! I really do believe in dreams do come true! Maybe I can be the next Charlie Buckett! My wife saying "you did it Charlie, you did it, Did what? you hit the big one" 🤷🏾‍♂️

JustMaybe

Quote: Originally posted by Wildbill78 on Mar 7, 2024

I always add the megaplier and powerplay! I've been doing it for years so I'm so ready to get my investment back with with the extra dollar I've been giving to the lottery folks who's living off my investment. 🤣🤣🤣 C'mon you guys just give me something back so I know people can win! I really do believe in dreams do come true! Maybe I can be the next Charlie Buckett! My wife saying "you did it Charlie, you did it, Did what? you hit the big one" 🤷🏾‍♂️

Hahahaha I am with you on this one.

I religiously give both PB and MM and extra buck for a chance to win more.

I too feel it's time and should I win, I will definitely let LP folks know that I won and to make matters worse, I won on a QP 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Hitting second prize on MM when the multiplier is 4 or 5 would be such a sweet deal.

Hitting the JP now would be amazing.

Onward we go.

PrisonerSix

Quote: Originally posted by Wildbill78 on Mar 7, 2024

I always add the megaplier and powerplay! I've been doing it for years so I'm so ready to get my investment back with with the extra dollar I've been giving to the lottery folks who's living off my investment. 🤣🤣🤣 C'mon you guys just give me something back so I know people can win! I really do believe in dreams do come true! Maybe I can be the next Charlie Buckett! My wife saying "you did it Charlie, you did it, Did what? you hit the big one" 🤷🏾‍♂️

I always add them too. Like you, I believe dreams can come true so I keep playing.

Even if I don't win, I am always happy for those who do and am very happy for these folks.

Who knows, my time may come soon too.

End of comments
Subscribe to this news story
Guest