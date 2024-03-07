Michigan friends playing the same lottery numbers both win big in Powerball

Mar 7, 2024, 9:51 am (3 comments)SharePostCopy Link

One wins double the prize as the other, thanks to Power Play

By Todd Northrop

SAGINAW, Mich. — Friends who play together, win together — although in this case maybe not winning the same amount.

Saginaw, Michigan resident Naomi Cawley, 59, matched four white balls plus the Powerball in the Feb. 21 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to her purchasing the Power Play option for an extra $1, the prize was multiplied to $100,000.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn that evening were 4, 27, 33, 41, and 42, with Powerball number 14. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

"A friend and I have always said if we won the Lottery, we would share the money," said Cawley. "Rather than buying one ticket for the both of us, we started buying our own separate tickets with the same numbers.

"I went into complete shock when I got a call from my friend late one night telling me we'd won on our Powerball numbers. She told me I'd won $100,000 and she'd won $50,000 because she forgot to add the Power Play to her ticket. It is so exciting and fun to experience together."

Cawley visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to take her family on a trip and then save the remainder.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers and online (see link for online play in the Related Links section below). The Power Play option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for $1

For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Powerball ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawing. Double Play is available in roughly half of the states offering Powerball.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The winning numbers, official drawing videos, jackpot analysis showing after-tax jackpot amounts, complete prize payout charts, and more can be found at USA Mega (www.usamega.com), a popular website offering in-depth information about the USA's two biggest multi-state lottery games, Powerball and Mega Millions.