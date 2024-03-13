Michigan woman finds out through Facebook that she won $1 million Powerball lottery prize

Mar 13, 2024, 9:52 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Social media helps a player discover their big win

By Kate Northrop

It's thanks to Facebook that a Michigan woman learned she won a $1 million Powerball lottery prize.

While many regard social media as a source of silliness, distraction and fun, it's also where many turn to keep up with friends, family, and the news. It's also how one Michigan woman found out she was the winner of a $1 million Powerball prize from the March 2 drawing.

Before the drawing took place, Jennifer Vackaro, of White Lake, decided to buy a Powerball ticket at Andale Mexican Grill & Cantina on Carroll Lake Road in Commerce Township.

"My fiancé and I were at Andale, and he was playing Club Keno, so I decided to play Powerball," Vackaro said to the Michigan Lottery. "Usually I play easy pick numbers, but since we were just hanging out having a drink, I decided to take the time to pick my own numbers."

She picked the right numbers — the first five regular white ball numbers on her ticket matched the ones drawn on March 2, which were 3, 18, 27, 36, and 53.

"The next morning, I was scrolling Facebook and saw a post about a winning Powerball ticket that was sold at Andale," Vackaro continued. "The post had the winning numbers, and I recognized them right away. I scanned my ticket on the Lottery app and when $1 million came up on the screen with confetti, I couldn't stop shaking! I called my daughters and my fiancé to tell them the good news."

The Lottery announced her big win on Monday after she recently visited headquarters in Lansing to claim the prize.

"I have been in a complete fog the last few days. I haven't been able to eat or sleep because I've been so nervous and excited!"

With the winnings, she plans on taking her family on a trip and will save the remainder.

While Vackaro is busy celebrating her own $1 million Powerball prize, the Michigan Lottery also announced that time is running out to claim a different $1 million prize from the Mega Millions game. A winning ticket sold at CVS Pharmacy on West 10 Mile Road in Southfield for the March 17, 2023 drawing is set to expire at 4:45pm on March 15, unless the winner steps forward. The winning ticket matched the first five numbers drawn: 26, 28, 29, 39, and 49.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was in January when one Michigan ticket matched all six numbers to scoop a $842.2 million jackpot. Whoever bought the winning ticket at Food Castle on East Grand Blanc Road in Grand Blanc has not yet claimed the jackpot. The Lottery advises the winner to contact their Player Relations Division by phone to set up an appointment.

The Powerball jackpot currently stands at $559 million for the next drawing tonight (Mar. 13) at 10:59 pm Eastern Time.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

