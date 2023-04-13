USA Mega

Michigan woman didn't realize she had Powerball lottery ticket worth $1 million for six weeks

Michigan woman didn't realize she had Powerball lottery ticket worth $1 million for six weeks

Apr 13, 2023, 12:44 pm (Post a comment)

Powerball

$1 million lottery ticket went unnoticed for over a month

By Kate Northrop

NORTHVILLE, Mich. — A Michigan woman didn't realize she was in possession of a lottery ticket worth $1 million for six weeks.

Eileen Wickett, of Northville, won $1 million in the lottery, but had no clue for well over a month before she claimed her prize.

Wickett had matched all five white ball numbers in the Powerball drawing on Feb. 6, which were 5, 11, 22, 23, and 69. She was just one number shy of the $754.6 million jackpot, which was won and claimed by one player in Washington.

While Wickett was unaware of her win for six weeks, she's made sure she never misses a single drawing.

"I always play the same sets of numbers and I use the subscription feature so that I don't miss a drawing," she told the Michigan Lottery. "I saw an email from the Lottery informing me I'd won a prize, but it didn't say how much I'd won, so I assumed it was a few dollars."

Thanks to her subscription, Wickett doesn't feel the need to log on to her account to buy her tickets, and that is exactly how one major win went by the wayside for so long.

"Since I have a subscription and my tickets are automatically purchased, I didn't log on to my account for a while," the winner explained. "It wasn't until six weeks after I'd won that I logged into my account and saw a $1 million prize pending. It was such an awesome feeling! I called my kids right away to tell them the good news."

Last week, the Lottery announced that Wickett visited their headquarters in Lansing to collect her prize, which she says she'll use to complete home improvements, take a vacation, and share with family.

The Powerball jackpot currently stands at $219 million for the drawing on Sat., April 15 at 10:59 pm EST. Tickets cost $2 each.

Powerball lottery results are published within minutes of the drawing at USA Mega (www.usamega.com). The USA Mega Web site provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States's two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.

Lottery Post Staff

