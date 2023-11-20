USA Mega

Home › Lottery News › Two-person Michigan lottery club claims $1 million Powerball prize

Two-person Michigan lottery club claims $1 million Powerball prize

Nov 20, 2023, 12:51 pm (8 comments)

Powerball

Retailer owner who lost husband before forming group "had a feeling" she won before checking ticket

By Kate Northrop

HART, Mich. — A two-person Michigan lottery club won a $1 million Powerball prize and had to use a "special code word" with each other for the first time to celebrate the win.

A lottery retailer owner formed a two-person lottery club after she had lost her husband, and following a Powerball drawing in September, she "had a feeling" she had won before even checking the ticket.

Kristi Sadler, the owner of Kristi's Pour House on East Main Street in Hart, bought a ticket for the Powerball drawing on Sept. 11, 2023 on behalf of herself and the other club member she formed a lottery group with, called the CCKMA club.

"We started our lottery club after my husband passed away," Sadler told the Michigan Lottery. "The morning after the drawing, I got a call that my business had sold a $1 million winner, and I just had a feeling it was our ticket."

Sure enough, the ticket matched all five white ball numbers in the drawing, which were 9, 25, 27, 53, and 66. Had they matched the final Powerball number 5, they would have won the then-$526.5 million jackpot. Later in the same jackpot run, that prize would eventually become the second-largest lottery jackpot ever, having reached $1.76 billion and won by a single ticket bought in California.

However, $1 million is nothing to sneeze at, and the win meant that Sadler had the privilege of being the one to share the news with the other club member.

"After I checked the ticket, I had to call the other club member, who was on vacation out of the country, to let him know we had won," she recalled. "We had always joked that we'd use a special code word if we won, so when he answered and told me he had to pay extra for overseas calls, I said the code word and I told him he wasn't going to have to worry about the bill!"

Both players showed up at Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim the prize, which they each plan to invest in their retirements.

The Powerball jackpot currently stands at $295 million for the next drawing on Mon., Nov. 20 at 10:59 pm Eastern Time.

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.  Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

Powerball lottery results are published within minutes of the drawing at USA Mega (www.usamega.com).  The USA Mega Web site provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States's two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.

Lottery Post Staff

Comments

Raven62's avatarRaven62

Congrats Sully16!

JustMaybe

What I love about the story is that the person that bought the ticket was so true to the other member in as much as they were out of the country on vacation.

When money is involved most of the times honestly goes out of the window. I am happy for that.

@Kate, just a minor correction on the post as regards the next PB drawing. I believe you meant 11/20 and not 11/21.

rcbbuckeye's avatarrcbbuckeye

Quote: Originally posted by Raven62 on Nov 20, 2023

Congrats Sully16!

Really? Don't think her husband passed away.

And her real name isn't Kristi Sadler.

Todd's avatarTodd

Quote: Originally posted by JustMaybe on Nov 20, 2023

What I love about the story is that the person that bought the ticket was so true to the other member in as much as they were out of the country on vacation.

When money is involved most of the times honestly goes out of the window. I am happy for that.

@Kate, just a minor correction on the post as regards the next PB drawing. I believe you meant 11/20 and not 11/21.

Thanks, the date of the next Powerball drawing has been corrected in the story.

DELotteryPlyr's avatarDELotteryPlyr

Quote: Originally posted by rcbbuckeye on Nov 20, 2023

Really? Don't think her husband passed away.

And her real name isn't Kristi Sadler.

Her name to me is 

SUPER LOTTERY NUMBER PICKER

sully16's avatarsully16

Quote: Originally posted by Raven62 on Nov 20, 2023

Congrats Sully16!

I wish, LOL. I was in Hospital and had my gall bladder removed, real exciting stuff.

Petrust99

1M for two...Better than nothing....

JustMaybe

Quote: Originally posted by Petrust99 on Nov 21, 2023

1M for two...Better than nothing....

At the highest federal tax rate of 37% plus the 4.25% Michigan state tax they each take home $293,750.

I mean if you gave me $10,000 I won't say no thanks, so 293K is good money.

End of comments
