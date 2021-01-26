 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited January 27, 2021, 6:29 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Dozens of lottery players across the USA hit it big in Powerball

Jan 26, 2021, 7:10 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
PowerballPowerball: Dozens of lottery players across the USA hit it big in PowerballRating:

By Kate Northrop

In an unusual Powerball drawing Saturday, dozens of players won huge prizes, including a New Jersey player who won the $23.2 million jackpot.

Anyone who thought the Powerball excitement would end after one player from Maryland won a massive $731.1 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday were in for a surprise the very next drawing.

Just three days later on Sat., Jan. 23, the $23.2 million Powerball jackpot was scooped up by a lone player from New Jersey, with another 43 tickets winning the second prize of $1 million or more. (Except for seven California winners, who we'll get to in a moment.)

New Jersey winners have had the option to remain anonymous for about a year now, and although the $23.2 million prize might seem like pennies compared to the historic $731.1 million jackpot, it is still nothing to sneeze at. In other words, it is very likely that we won't be getting to know the winner anytime soon.

"Congratulations to the winner of this multi-million-dollar jackpot!" New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey said in a press release on Sunday. "We encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket, make a copy of both sides and put it in a safe place. We recommend contacting a financial advisor and an attorney before reaching out to Lottery officials at 1-800-222-0996 to arrange to file a claim for this jackpot prize."

The lucky winner from New Jersey matched all five numbers 5, 8, 17, 27, and 28 plus the Powerball 14 to take home the top prize. The Power Play number was 3.

Yesterday, the New Jersey Lottery held a press conference at the Quick Mart on Lakeview Avenue in Clifton to congratulate the store's owner for selling the winning ticket. Carey presented the retailer with a ceremonial check for a $30,000 bonus commission.

While the winner has yet to step forward, they will have the option of either claiming their prize as an estimated annuity of $23.2 million paid out in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or taking home a lump sum payment of $17.4 million before taxes.

According to a press release published by MUSL on Sunday, 35 tickets matched all five white balls but missed matching the red Powerball to win a $1 million prize. Additionally, eight other tickets matched all five white balls and doubled the prize to $2 million because the tickets included the Power Play option for an additional $1. That's 43 second-tier prize winners, a relatively high number for such a low jackpot.

The lucky 43 tickets were sold in the following states: 2 from Arizona, 7 from California, 6 from Florida (2 with Power Play), 1 from Georgia (with Power Play), 2 from Illinois (1 with Power Play), 1 from Massachusetts, 1 from Missouri, 1 from Montana, 1 from New Hampshire (with Power Play), 2 from New Jersey (1 with Power Play), 1 from New Mexico, 12 from New York (1 with Power Play), 1 from North Carolina, 1 from North Dakota, 1 from Puerto Rico (with Power Play), 1 from Texas, 1 from Washington, and 1 from Wisconsin.

The seven second-prize winners from California that were alluded to earlier unfortunately are not able to celebrate their wins to the same degree as all the other winners. That's because by law California awards all lottery prizes according to a pari-mutuel formula, calculating the amount of sales and the number of winners at each prize level.

In the case of Saturday's Powerball drawing, California in-state sales for the drawing created a second prize pool of $236,789, so after splitting that seven ways, each player will receive $33,827 before federal taxes are withheld.

To put into perspective how unusual Saturday's drawing was, the total amount of non-jackpot prizes awarded was $55,674,416 — $8.3 million more than the previous drawing that had the $731.1 million jackpot.

Some might be wondering why there were so many players who matched five numbers in the drawing when the jackpot was so low to begin with. The answer, according to New Jersey Lottery Communications Manager Missy Gillespie, might have something to do with the previously large jackpot that drove players across the nation into a ticket-buying frenzy.

"We're guessing that people purchased some type of subscription when the jackpots were really high, and so they just purchased further out not knowing when the jackpot would be hit," Gillespie told Lottery Post.

Gillespie also noted that the numbers resembled dates, such as birthdays and anniversaries, which is another possible reason why there were more second-tier prize winners than expected for this drawing.

Finally, Gillespie echoed Carey's advice from earlier and emphasized the importance of protecting one's tickets and seeking out professionals who can provide financial guidance in the event you hit it big.

"We want to make sure that people sign the back of their tickets, that they take a photo of the front and back of the ticket, and we recommend that they contact a financial advisor and/or an attorney for advice, and then call and make an appointment," Gillespie suggested.

The Powerball jackpot resets to its starting point of $20 million for Wednesday's drawing at 10:59 pm Eastern Time.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

9 comments. Last comment 1 hour ago by MzDuffleBaglady.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163184
January 22, 2015
2404 Posts
Offline

Sometimes in California second place pays higher, but when it doesn't it really is just plain awful.   You'd think the most populous state that no doubt has tons of players would allow Powerplay/Megaplier and be done with pari-mutuel once and for all.

 

This was the case with 'pocket change' payout, but something is better than nothing.

    noise-gate
    Avatar
    Chasing $ Millions.
    White Shores- California
    United States
    Member #136473
    December 12, 2012
    6497 Posts
    Offline

    More surprising was no 2nd prize winners from CA  in the Friday Billion dollar MM drawing. 

     * Voice of Reason *   

     

    People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

      EnReval
      Avatar
      Austin
      United States
      Member #191205
      July 21, 2018
      83 Posts
      Offline

      Yea those were definitely ages n birthdays for that many winners

        gatorsrok
        Avatar
        Jacksonville
        United States
        Member #153801
        March 26, 2014
        772 Posts
        Offline

        Just imagine, if you lived in California and bought a ticket in a state next door, you win $1M.  Now you get $33k before taxes.  That's pretty deflating.

          SweetRed83$
          SweetRed83$'s avatar - villiarna
          HIALEAH
          United States
          Member #192226
          September 14, 2018
          8975 Posts
          Offline

          I won a few dollars. All were my own numbers. I had all 5 numbers on different rows. Each row I had 3 numbers. So I won $21 for each row. Didn't get the Powerball number though.

          I am a magnet for divine abundance in the form of money, health and happiness! Sending love and light to all my beautiful souls.♥

            noise-gate
            Avatar
            Chasing $ Millions.
            White Shores- California
            United States
            Member #136473
            December 12, 2012
            6497 Posts
            Offline

            More surprising was no 2nd prize winners from CA  in the Friday Billion dollar MM drawing. 

            How is it possibleDisapprove for me to get dinged for stating the obvious? My recommendation for you is....

            Season 8 Nbc GIF by The Office 

             * Voice of Reason *   

             

            People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

              Lynn-Lynn
              Lynn-Lynn's avatar - yocco
              Kansas city Mo
              United States
              Member #133401
              September 29, 2012
              57 Posts
              Offline

              Congratulations to all the new millionaires.

                s5thomps
                s5thomps's avatar - Lottery-033.jpg
                Hard Luck, Ak
                United States
                Member #23471
                October 13, 2005
                371 Posts
                Offline

                I'm willing to bet it was probably numbers found in Fortune cookies. There was a situation that happened years ago where there were a high number of million dollar winners with numbers played from  fortune cookies across the nation.

                "We make a living by what you get, You make a LIFE by what you give!"

                                                                               Sir Winston ChurchillSun Smiley

                  MzDuffleBaglady
                  MzDuffleBaglady's avatar - One 20thousand%20of%20three%20%200108.jpeg
                  25
                  "Study Filters"
                  United States
                  Member #81312
                  October 16, 2009
                  32481 Posts
                  Online
                  Powerball logo

                  Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021     40-53-60-68-69 PB: 22      POWER PLAY: 3

                  Numbers MatchedNumber of MO Prizes$$ Won in MONumber of
                  MO Power
                  Play Prizes                  		Power Play $$ Won in MO
                  5 White balls & Powerball0Jackpot--
                  5 White balls0$1,000,0000$2,000,000
                  4 White balls & Powerball2$50,000Banana0$150,000
                  4 White balls60$1007$300
                  3 White balls & Powerball138$1008$300
                  3 White balls3,091$7202$21
                  2 White balls & Powerball2,396$7150$21
                  1 White ball & Powerball19,351$41,288$12
                  0 White balls & Powerball47,295$43,363$12
                  Total MO Winners (without Power Play):72,333Total Won:$424,793
                  Total MO Winners (with Power Play):5,018Total Won:$67,704
                  Grand Total MO Winners:77,351Grand Total Won:$492,497
                  Location(s) of Jackpot Winner(s):          MD

                  Stay healthy, be safe, take care of yourself and others!  "Mask On" !Type

                     
                    Page 1 of 1