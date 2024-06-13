N.J. Lottery retailer says $221M Powerball winner is bus driver who spends $60 a day on tickets

Jun 13, 2024, 6:37 am (8 comments)SharePostCopy Link

New Jersey Lottery presents retailer with check, whose clerk hints at identity of winner

By Kate Northrop

On the day the New Jersey Lottery presented the retailer that sold the winning ticket for a $221 Powerball jackpot with a commission check, a clerk at the store asserted that the winner is a regular customer who frequently plays the lottery.

The winner of the $221 million Powerball jackpot drawn on Mon., June 10, 2024 may not have officially come forward to claim the prize yet, but a store employee says he thinks he knows who it may be.

On Monday, the New Jersey Lottery held an in-person event to present Preet Food Mart on Chews Landing Road in Lindenwold with a bonus commission check for $30,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket. That ticket was the only Powerball jackpot winning ticket from the June 10, 2024 drawing, Lottery Executive Director James Carey announced.

Preet Food Mart owner Tejinder Singh said he was in bed when he got the call from the Lottery that his store had sold the only winning ticket in the country for the $221 million Powerball jackpot, he told CBS News. The call shook him wide awake.

The money from the commission will help support their four children and extended family, including relatives overseas in India. Singh said he'll also spoil his wife, suggesting to interviewers that some shopping sprees and a vacation may be in order.

The Singhs' dedication and hard work up until this point make the win even more special. In 1996, they moved from India to the United States and both worked as convenience store clerks for ten years. They worked until they were able to purchase their own convenience store. 30 years later, they own five different stores, including the one that sold the jackpot-winning ticket.

We may never learn the identity of the jackpot winner since New Jersey allows lottery winners to claim prizes anonymously.

However, Preet Food Mart clerk Harish Patel shed some light on who he believes the winner to be and claims he sold the winning ticket directly to him. He's been selling lottery tickets for 30 years and has even sold tickets worth $3,000, $30,000, and $77,000, but this is his biggest sale yet.

"He's a regular customer," Patel told Fox 29 Philadelphia, describing him as a "quiet and nice guy." He also revealed to the Daily News that he believes the winner is a school bus driver.

The winner is supposedly an avid lottery player as well, spending about "$60 a day," Patel added.

Patel shared some advice for other hopeful lottery players vying for their own jackpot, which was to play with a Quick Pick.

"Most people win with a Quick Pick," he said at the press conference.

Both the jackpot and $30,000 bonus commission are subject to federal and state taxes. According to website USA Mega's Powerball Jackpot Analysis, should the winner take the $104.7 million cash option of the prize, they would receive $54.7 million after all taxes are paid.

"It is thrilling to be able to congratulate another life changing winner this year in New Jersey!" Carey said in a press release. "Fortune has smiled upon our players and this prize now becomes the tenth largest jackpot ever won in the state, and the biggest in South Jersey since 2013! We encourage the jackpot winner to immediately sign the back of the ticket, make a copy of both sides and put it in a safe place. The Lottery has a Winner's Guide on our website at NJLottery.com and we encourage the winner to read it before reaching out to Lottery officials at 1-800-222-0996 to file a claim for this significant jackpot prize," Carey said.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on June 10, 2024 were 3, 10, 33, 58, and 59, with Powerball number 9. The Power Play number was 2.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

This marks the second largest jackpot won in New Jersey in 2024. The biggest jackpot won in the state was the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot won on March 26. That winner has not come forward to make the claim yet. Lottery winners in New Jersey have one year from the draw date to claim prizes, giving the jackpot winner until next March to come forward.

The next Powerball annuity jackpot estimate for the drawing on Wed., June 12 was reset to its starting point of $20 million after one ticket in New Jersey won the $221 million jackpot on Mon., June 10.

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

Powerball lottery results are published within minutes of the drawing at USA Mega (www.usamega.com). The USA Mega website provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States's two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.

