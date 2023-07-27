VIDEO: Viral video of woman claiming she won the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot — is it real?

Jul 27, 2023, 4:16 pm (2 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

We break down the event and weigh the possibilities

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, N.J. — Last week, a video of a woman who claimed she won the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot surfaced and went viral among lottery players and non-lottery players alike.

Today, Lottery Post published a recap of the video in which we revisit the do-s and don't-s of claiming a huge jackpot.

Those who watched the video online and witnesses of the event seem torn about whether the unidentified woman is the real winner, with some, including the store owner of the retailer who sold the winning ticket, claiming she is faking it all for attention.

For our latest video, we decided to sit down and analyze the scene so we could share our own thoughts on the debate.

Of course, the truth will come out once the California Lottery officially announces the winner. After all, it took over three months for the public to learn that Edwin Castro was the winner of the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot drawn in November 2022. For now, we can only speculate.

See our perspective by watching our latest video on our official YouTube channel, and join the conversation in the comments section to share YOUR thoughts. We love hearing what you think!

WATCH: Is this the winner of the $1 BILLION Powerball lottery jackpot?

<video src="YRZnE1_zfRQ" type='video/mp4; codecs="avc1.42E01E, mp4a.40.2"' style="width:420px;height:236px;max-width:100%;max-height:calc(92vw*236/420);" poster="https://img.youtube.com/vi/YRZnE1_zfRQ/hqdefault.jpg" controls><img src="https://img.youtube.com/vi/YRZnE1_zfRQ/hqdefault.jpg" border="0" alt="YRZnE1_zfRQ" class="video" width="420" height="236" /></video>

Watch on YouTube