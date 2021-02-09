 
Maryland woman earns her fourth major lottery prize

Feb 9, 2021, 1:51 pm

Maryland Lottery: Maryland woman earns her fourth major lottery prize

Retired administrator is latest player to rack up another win

By Kate Northrop

ELKTON, Md. — A Maryland woman is relishing her latest lottery win of $50,000, racking up her win count to four major prizes to-date.

A 71-year-old retired administrator going by the name "Miss Elkton Sunshine" is elated after winning her fourth major lottery prize. She joins the likes of a few other players who have recently made headlines for winning the lottery multiple times.

The Elkton resident picked up a second prize worth $50,000 from the "Bankroll Buck$" scratch-off game after purchasing a $10 ticket from ACME Markets grocery store at Big Elk Mall in Elkton.

"I've won a few times in the past, and every time I win I feel very lucky," she told the Maryland Lottery.

Her luck began back in 2019 when she played the $10 "Bingo X10" scratch-off game and took home a $100,000 prize. Then, she won a $50,000 second prize from the $20 "Max A Million" instant game. Moving ahead to January 2021, "Miss Elkton Sunshine" found herself looking right at her third lottery prize of $10,000.

The four-time winner used the winnings from her previous prizes to do some repairs on her home, which included a roof replacement. Now that she has herself squared away at home, she said that she wants to use her most recent $50,000 prize to help others build their future.

"My husband and I plan to start a scholarship at the college I retired from so that the students who need it can pay for their education," she said in a press release.

Following "Miss Elkton Sunshine's" fourth win, there are currently five top prizes of $100,000 remaining out of the eight that were available since the game's launch in December. There are also six out of nine second prizes of $50,000 and twenty out of twenty-four third prizes of $10,000 left to claim.

Lottery Post Staff

2 comments.
Good for her, hope she keeps on winning. Hyper

    Nice that her and Hubby are going to pay it forward and help out college students!   You watch her hit the 'big one'!

       
